Dodd secures double celebration of winning both Championship and Title

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 October 2019

James Dodd druing hs final race in Germany where he would secure the Championship.

Archant

Winscombe's James Dodd picked up victory in the 2019 International Motor Bike Association for Amateurs Open Class Championship to go with his AMCA (Amateur Motor Cycle Association) Superclass title

The IMBA Championships have been contested over 50 years for the best Motocross riders in Europe combining their dedication to racing with working full time.

Builder Dodd, racing for the JSR Honda Team in the Open Class category, picked up four podium finishes including victory in France which gave him confidence ahead of the final event in Germany.

Holding a substantial lead in the standings and knowing that a solid ride would secure the title, Dodd put in an accomplished performance to bring his 450cc Honda machine across the finish line in sixth place, much to the delight of his team, friends and family.

Dodd will now turn his attention to Beach Racing, with the Weymouth Beach Races this weekend, then he will be in action at his big local event - the Weston Beach Race - one week later, where he will be really looking to end the year in style.

Dodd secures double celebration of winning both Championship and Title

