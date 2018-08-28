Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Superbikes: Weston teen Fieldhouse relishing new season

PUBLISHED: 13:00 31 January 2019

Weston's Jodie Fieldhouse in racing action (pic David Watson)

Weston's Jodie Fieldhouse in racing action (pic David Watson)

Archant

Weston teenager Jodie Fieldhouse returned fromo Spain this week after testing for the new Bennetts British Superbikes season.

Fieldhouse, 19, and her Go PINK Racing team tested her Honda NSF 250 ahead of competing in the Standard Motor 3 class.

And after an impressive debut campaign, she is looking to see how far she can progress.

Mum Rachel said: “Jodie has only been riding and racing motorcycles since the age of 15 when she began on go-kart tracks.

“In 2016 and 2017 she moved up to bigger tracks and took part in the Superteens Challenge with club level Thundersport UK, coming a very respectable third overall in 2017 on an Aprilia RRV 450.

“In 2018 she took the massive step up to Standard Moto 3 and knew it was going to be a year of learning, from new tracks right through to being in such a highly competitive and very closely matched class.

“With her rookie year behind her, Jodie is looking forward to seeing how far she can push and work her way up in 2019. She is one of only two girls competing in an otherwise all-male class, which definitely keeps things interesting.

“She just loves riding and after a lot of winter fitness training on and off the bike she feels she is ready for the challenges 2019 might bring.”

*You can follow Jodie’s progress on facebook, instagram and twitter. Search Jodiefieldhouse18racing.

Jodie is also looking for sponsors, who can get their name on the side of her striking bike in the BSB paddock and become part of Team PINK.

Email rachelandcarl@aol.com or contact via social media.

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Superbikes: Weston teen Fieldhouse relishing new season

Weston's Jodie Fieldhouse in racing action (pic David Watson)

‘Heavy snow’ expected to fall today

Could we see another dusting of snow, as pictured here in 2013? Picture: Laura Cutmore

Weston get revenge win over high-flying Ivybridge to open up gap over fellow strugglers

Weston RFC vs Ivybridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Proposal for A&E will enable staff to deliver 24-hour emergency care in the ‘most effective way’

Dr Martin Jones and Dr Peter Collins.

Multi-million-pound stadium revamp plan earns council backing

Weston Rugby Club stands. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists