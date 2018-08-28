Superbikes: Weston teen Fieldhouse relishing new season

Weston's Jodie Fieldhouse in racing action (pic David Watson) Archant

Weston teenager Jodie Fieldhouse returned fromo Spain this week after testing for the new Bennetts British Superbikes season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fieldhouse, 19, and her Go PINK Racing team tested her Honda NSF 250 ahead of competing in the Standard Motor 3 class.

And after an impressive debut campaign, she is looking to see how far she can progress.

Mum Rachel said: “Jodie has only been riding and racing motorcycles since the age of 15 when she began on go-kart tracks.

“In 2016 and 2017 she moved up to bigger tracks and took part in the Superteens Challenge with club level Thundersport UK, coming a very respectable third overall in 2017 on an Aprilia RRV 450.

“In 2018 she took the massive step up to Standard Moto 3 and knew it was going to be a year of learning, from new tracks right through to being in such a highly competitive and very closely matched class.

“With her rookie year behind her, Jodie is looking forward to seeing how far she can push and work her way up in 2019. She is one of only two girls competing in an otherwise all-male class, which definitely keeps things interesting.

“She just loves riding and after a lot of winter fitness training on and off the bike she feels she is ready for the challenges 2019 might bring.”

*You can follow Jodie’s progress on facebook, instagram and twitter. Search Jodiefieldhouse18racing.

Jodie is also looking for sponsors, who can get their name on the side of her striking bike in the BSB paddock and become part of Team PINK.

Email rachelandcarl@aol.com or contact via social media.