Weston's Ryan Cullen seals a return to DragonSpeed in hunt for more ELMS success

Ryan Cullen returns to DragonSpeed after last years successful Rolex 24. David Lord Photography

Ryan Cullen says he can't wait to get behnd the wheel on his return to DragonSpeed ahead of the 2020 ACO European Le Mans Series.

Having won last year's Rolex 24 at Daytona LMP2 class on his first attempt, Cullen joins up with ELMS regular Ben Hanley and experienced Mexican driver Memo Rojas.

And Cullen is full of excitement about the prospect.

"I'm looking forward to working with Ben and Memo," said Cullen.

"Ben is a highly-rated and fast driver with a great track record and a huge amount of experience.

"Memo too brings a lot to the team and has enjoyed championship success in many series, including ELMS.

"I think together we can be a front-running team and get wins and challenging for the championship will be our aim."

The Irishman is set to take part in his third season and he believes the American racing team is the perfect place to be.

He added: "The chance to join DragonSpeed for the European Le Mans Series in 2020 was an opportunity I just had to take.

"Elton Julian and the team are as committed and highly motivated as ever for success in ELMS. The championship is the strongest and most competitive series for LMP2 and attracts some of the best drivers in the world.

"I know and trust DragonSpeed immensely having enjoyed success with them, winning the LMP2 class at Daytona last year, so everything will be very familiar.

"I believe we have a line-up the equal of any in the field. I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the ORECA in testing."

After taking part in the European Le Mans series for United Autosports last year, Cullen says he hopes he can do it again ahead of the new season which starts in Barcelona with the official Prologue Test on the weekend of March 30-31, before the opening round of racing from April 3-5.

"Racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the pinnacle of racing," added Cullen.

"Last year was my first time there and it was an amazing experience. Our application has been submitted and we should find out from the ACO by mid February.

"I think Ben, Memo and myself will a prove highly competitive force at what is arguably the greatest race in the world."