Motorsport: Weston’s Burns back on the start line

Weston's Will Burns (pic Jakob Ebrey) Jakob Ebrey

Weston’s Will Burns will return to the British Touring Car Championship support series, the Ginetta GT Supercup with defending champions Rob Boston Racing this year.

Burns had three years in the series between 2014-16 and no less than 32 podiums on his way to three top-eight championship finishes.

He fought for the overall title in 2016, overturning a deficit of 90 points to take it down to the final lap of the season, when he came just three points shy of glory.

The 28-year-old earned a Jack Sears Trophy win at Snetterton in the BTCC in 2017 and showed impressive pace in the GT4 class last year.

Now he returns to the grid with Rob Boston Racing, who are the team to beat in the Supercup with two drivers’ and two team titles in the last three years and more race wins than any other.

He said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup in 2019. I’ve loved my time in the championship previously and I’m excited to see what success I can achieve this year with Rob Boston Racing.

“The team’s recent success in the Supercup speaks for itself and when I started looking at the Supercup for 2019, I knew they were the team for me. I feel right at home behind the wheel of a Ginetta G55 GT4, so I’m confident we can hit the ground running together.

“I have naturally learnt a lot during my time in the BTCC and British GT, which means I come back to the Supercup the strongest I have ever been as a driver. The competition will be fierce, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait for the season to start in April.”

The series runs over eight weekends, in support of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship, and starts at Brands Hatch on April 6-7.