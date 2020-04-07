Weston's match against Metropolitan Police called off because of bad weather

Weston last played at home on February 11 against Wimborne Town, when James Waite scored a hat-trick. Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett has said Saturday's postponement with Metropolitan Police will bring about an "exciting" and "challenging" end to their season.

Having already seen their last home match called off against Blackfield & Langley, which has been rescheduled for this Tuesday at 19:45 GMT, Bartlett's side will now play on corresponding Saturday's and Tuesday's for the next four weeks.

"This postponement means we will be pretty much Saturday, Tuesday going into the last quarter of the season, which will be both challenging and exciting," Bartlett told the club's website.

"We will be adding a couple to our squad to help us through that period, and we also have younger players to consider that have forced themselves into our thoughts."

Despite being disappointed with another game called off, which takes the total amount of postponements to six this season, Bartlett says that the decision to call it off tonight following a pitch inspection was the right one and will give people plenty of warning.

"It's a shame, but there won't but much football played this weekend," added Bartlett.

"So, an early decision gives us the opportunity to plan training and is fair on the supporters."

And Bartlett says they will go into their encounter with The Watersiders, looking to continue their good form and maintain their unbeaten run.

"Our focus now turns to Blackfield and Langley on Tuesday, the players will work hard over the weekend and will be in on Monday evening also to prep for the game."

Both clubs have agreed to a new date for the match, which will be played on the 7 April 2020 subject to Southern League approval.