Will Burns title challenge goes down in flames despite taking the fight to final race

Will Burns took the 2019 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup title fight down to the final race of the year as he was crowned series vice-champion for the second time in his career after a tense season finale weekend at Brands Hatch.

Burns headed into the final meeting of the season, only seven points adrift of Harry King at the top of the standings.

The 29-year-old Weston driver travelled to Kent with experience on his side in the battle at the top after finishing runners-up in 2016.

And he kicked off proceedings in positive fashion with encouraging pace in both wet and dry conditions across free practice on Friday, finishing first and second quickest in the two sessions.

In the former, he excelled on a damp circuit to secure a crucial third pole position of the season behind the wheel of his Rob Boston Racing prepared Ginetta G55 GT4.

Heavier rain greeted him for the opening racem which saw him slip to second on lap one and unable to keep pace with the leader, Burns smartly focused on maintaining his position in the tricky conditions to secure a good haul of points.

It was a similar story in race two on Sunday morning as Burns once again finished second, after he negotiated through a trio of safety car restarts, to kept in touch with the leader as he headed into the final race in title contention.

Burns knew he needed a small miracle to emerge with the title though as he lined up fifth on the reverse grid.

In front of the live ITV4 television cameras Burns slotted into third in the early running and he was right on the tail of the Championship leader before moving past King on the final lap to take second.

Despite finishing runner up, he ended the campaign with 17 podium finishes, more than anyone else and picked up a total of 49 outright podiums to his name in the series from 104 race starts to put him second on the all-time list.

Despite not pciking up the Championship, Burns was grateful for the support from his team.

"A huge thank you to Rob Boston Racing, who have done a great job with the car throughout the year, and also to my sponsors who make all this possible.

"We have some exciting opportunities available for 2020 and I'm looking forward to getting a plan together."