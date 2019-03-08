Super Will Burns turns up the heat on his rivals after excellent weekend of racing

Will Burns during his race at Knockhill in Scotland where he picked up three podiums to move 28 points ahead in the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup Archant

It's been a "good weekend" says Will Burns after picking up three podiums and extending his 2019 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup with a 28 point championship Knockhill as he heads into the final two meetings of the season.

Burns headed to Scotland for a venue, which hasn't been used for three years, where he has been on the podium eight times from his last 10 races.

In his two free practise sessions 29-year-old Burns finished second fastest, heading into the weekend in confident mood.

Burns could have hardly got closer to pole position on Saturday after picking up a time 50.509s just saw him miss out by three hundredths of a second.

From the front row of the grid, Burns produced a good start to race one later that afternoon to maintain second place.

It was a similar story in the early stages of the second race of the weekend on Sunday morning, however on this occasion a false start time penalty for the race leader Harry King meant that Burns was out in front on the revised times before a mid-race safety car period after a mistake from King at the high-speed chicane opened the door for Burns to take the lead on the road.

He held it to the finish for a fifth win of a campaign, leading home Rob Boston for a one-two team finish.

The reverse grid for the live televised final race of the weekend saw Burns push hard for the chequered flag and came home fourth, however post-race King was penalised for his overtaking move promoting Burns to third place, making it 12 podium finishes for the campaign and 44 in his GT4 SuperCup career to date.

"It's been a good weekend," he said. "I love the Knockhill circuit so was feeling positive heading into the weekend, but to come away with three podium finishes and an extended points lead is more than we were anticipating on Saturday morning."

"I'm on a good run of form at the moment but I know from experience just how quickly things can change around in the series.

"I was 109 points adrift in 2016 with ten races to go and ended up missing out on the title by just three points.

"King headed into the season as the clear championship favourite, I feel like the pressure is off me and it's his title to lose."

The Somerset racer now holds a healthy lead at the top of the standings heading to Silverstone in two weeks' time (28/29 September), before the season finale at Brands Hatch GP (12/13 October).