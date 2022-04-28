Mike Page: Locking Park defender retires after 46 years in grassroots football

Mike Page, fourth from right in the front row, has retired the age of 62 after 46 years in grassroots football. - Credit: Locking Park FC

Locking Park defender Mike Page announced his retirement at the age of 62 recently after helping the reserves beat Weston Celtic in the Weston & District League.

Page started at centre-back, where he lined up alongside son Liam, who wore the famous Page number three shirt at left-back.

In a tough and competitive game, which the score 3-3 at half time, the elder Page would go on to play the full 90 minutes, controlling the encounter as a true captain and leader and helping Locking win 7-4.

Leon Benjafield scored a hat-trick, Rob Davies grabbed two goals, and Ty Thorne and Rory Atkins both netted one apiece.

But the game belonged to Page as he was awarded man of the match and ended his 46-year career with victory at Old Banwell Road.

Manager Harry Honigold heaped praise on Page and said his 46 years in the game was an "incredible achievement."

He added: "Mike is an inspiration to anyone who plays the game.

"What an incredible achievement and I know those who were lucky enough to play with him in his career feel privileged and lucky to have done so.

"It has been an absolute honour to coach Mikey during the last season when he’s been with the first team.

"(A) 46-year playing career ending with a win and 90 minutes as centre-back next to his son at left-back, what a way to go!! Incredible player, incredible bloke."