Five-star Nailsea & Tickenham twice come from behind to beat Cheddar

Nailsea & Tickenham celebrate Joe Berry’s goal, the fifth of the evening, at Cheddar. - Credit: Paul Harden

Cheddar were unable to maintain the momentum from Saturday after conceding five goals to early season high flyers Nailsea & Tickenham at Bowdens Park on Tuesday.

The Cheesemen opened their account for the season with a 1-0 win at AEK Boko with a win last weekend.

And in front of a good sized midweek evening attendance of 96, a piledriver from Ethan Reed and an Archie Heywood header, either side of Jacob O’Donnell’s equaliser gave the hosts a 2-1 lead late in the first half.

However, the visitors roared back to equalise through Luke Osgood before taking the lead through his second on the stroke of half-time.

A possible turning point of the game occurred on the hour mark when Kris Bell, clean through, thudded a shot goalwards but the ball crashed off the crossbar with goalkeeper Jason Mellor rooted to his line.

The newly promoted Swags began to take the upper hand at this point, scoring two further goals through Dan Cook and Joe Berry to finish with five goals for the second game running.

The result gave Nailsea & Tickenham a flattering look in their favour to reinforce their position at the top end of the Toolstation Western League Division One table.

They currently occupy second place with five wins from their six opening games, and return to action at Wells City on Friday before visiting AEK Boko three days later.

Mike Dangerfield's Cheddar, meanwhile, with only one win in seven, remain in 18th place.

The Cheesemen host Crediton United in the FA Vase on Saturday, with the winners scheduled to travel to Sidmouth in late September.

Cheddar are back in league action when they welcome Bristol Telephones to Bowdens Park on Bank Holiday Monday (August 29) at 3pm.