Nailsea United Colts overtake Swiss Valley Rangers to top Division Four

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM May 27, 2021   
Action from Worle Reserves against Churchill Club 70

Worle Reserves' Dan Spraque looks to create an opening in Worle Reserves' 3-1 win against Churchill Club 70. - Credit: Josh Thomas

The Weston & District League’s long-time leaders in Division Four Swiss Valley Rangers were knocked off top sport by Nailsea United Colts, who beat Wedmore Reserves twice in a double header.

In the first game Nailsea's goals were scored by a Charles Sell double and Jack Watts with Ben Leavey replying.

The second game ended up 6-2 as Sell was again on target alongside Elliott Moore, Neil Watts, and Jack and Lewis Thatcher.

Wedmore's replies came from Harry Munden and Harry Tucker.

Rangers, who can still take the title if they win their last two games, went down to Berrow with Wayne Barrett and Will Puddy scoring in a 2-1 win.

St George Easton-in-Gordano A remain in the promotion race as they beat Banwell A after Paul Francis’ double secured a 2-0 win.

Worle Reserves Travis Druce in action against Churchill Club 70.

Worle Reserves' Travis Druce going in for the tackle against Churchill Club 70. - Credit: Josh Thomas

A hat-trick from Brandon Sweeting and one from Harry Wornell saw Axbridge United Reserves gain a 5-1 win over Worle Rangers, while Simon Dinham scored the consolation goal.

With Clapton In Gordano having completed their fixtures, St George EIG know that only a win in their final game will clinch second place in Division One.

Goals from Adam Bell, Tom Bell and Matt Lacey saw Saints win by a 3-2 margin against Clevedon United KV for whom Ben Stanley and Nathan Preddy were on the scoresheet.

Clapton kept the pressure on by drubbing Wedmore 9-1 away, as Adam Buckley and Mitchell Simmons netted a brace each to lead the way and further goals were added by Rob Sharp, Charlie Chipperfield, Ryan Anderson, Tim Brown and Jordan Pooley. Harry Banwell netted for Wedmore.

Ryan Down netted twice and Luke Page also struck for Worle Reserves in their 3-1 win against Churchill Club 70, for whom Joe Marshfield replied.

Action from Worle Reserves Churchill Club 70 in the Weston & District League.

Action from Weston & District's Division One encounter between Worle Reserves and Churchill Club 70 at the Recreational Ground. - Credit: Josh Thomas


Worle Rangers dropped precious points in Division Two going down 2-1 against Banwell Reserves, with Tom Coleman netting their goal, while Selkirk United and Congresbury Reserves  played out a 1-1 draw at Golden Valley as Matt Noke and Jordan Sole scored.

Jack Collin’s treble, a Joe Morris double and one from Aniss Bouaziz saw Portishead Town B beat Locking Park Reserves 6-3, as Rory Atkins (2) and Harry Hornigold answered.

Division Three champions Weston Town took on runners-up West Wick on the all-weather pitch at Worle with Weston winning 3-0, as goal machine Dan Hiscox scored twice and Jake Marshman also struck.

Cheddar A won 2-1 at Clevedon United KV Reserves with Chris Routley and Dom Underhill on target, which means they will finish in third place, while Harry Perry scored for Clevedon.

Worle Reserves' Dan Spraque in action against Churchill Club 70.

Dan Sprague in action for Worle Reserves' match with Churchill Club 70. - Credit: Josh Thomas


AFC Nailsea moved off the bottom of Division Three with a fine 4-3 win at Uphill Castle A, while Weston Celtic and St George EIG Reserves drew 3-3 at the Hans Price Stadium.

Jamie Foncette (2) and Chris Clark scored for Celtic, as Sam Brooks, Joe Baines and Josh Rees replied for Saints.

