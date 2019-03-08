Advanced search

Equestrian: National title for Allsworth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 August 2019

Jade Allsworth with her horse Phoenix (pic Andy Pilsbury)

Weston's Jade Allsworth was crowned overall Novice champion at the 28th Western Equestrian National show at Moreton Morrell Agricultural College.

The competition saw many horses and riders travelling from abroad to show off their skills and compete for titles.

And Allsworth had trained her 11-year-old quarter horse Phoenix for two years for this event.

The pair had to complete a variety of skills in each event to gain the trophy and placed in all 12 categories entered.

They won the trophy for novice reining, novice ranch and pleasure reining, considered by some to be the dressage of the western world.

It requires the horse and rider to perform intricate patterns at various paces, while the trail event shows the horse and rider's ability to demonstrate total control and horsemanship.

