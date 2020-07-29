Advanced search

Netball sessions have re-opened in different parts of North Somerset in Nailsea, Weston and Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 16:57 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 29 July 2020

Netball’s netfit style sessions are open again for anyone from the age of eight onwards all over North Somerset. Picture: Lynne Giles

Netball’s netfit style sessions are open again for anyone from the age of eight onwards all over North Somerset. Picture: Lynne Giles

Archant

Netball is once again open with netfit style sessions running all over North Somerset in Nailsea, Weston and Clevedon, for children between the ages of eight and 16, as well as adults.

Anyone can join, you don’t have to be a club member to attend this outdoor fitness and skill-based training and all abilities are welcome at these popular, fun sessions.

New players are welcome into any age category, with competing teams in every age group in various leagues.

Anyone wanting to get involved in netball is welcome, whether for fun, fitness or to compete. For further details please email Michelle or Lou on royalsjuniorsnc@gmail.com or find them Royals Juniors Netball Club on Facebook.

For people in Nailsea training is at Grove Park, behind Scotch Horn, every Monday from 4.15pm-5pm, with sessions also every Tuesday and Wednesday at Hazel Close in Clevedon at 5-5.45pm, 6-6.45pm and 7-7.45pm and at the Campus Field in Weston on Tuesdays from 6.15pm-7pm and 7.15pm-8pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston hotel for RAF veterans to close

Flowerdown House is closing permanently.

Phased reopening of leisure centres

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre reopened on Saturday.

Visiting restrictions relaxed at recycling centres

People can now visit recycling centres more than one a month. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

Most Read

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston hotel for RAF veterans to close

Flowerdown House is closing permanently.

Phased reopening of leisure centres

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre reopened on Saturday.

Visiting restrictions relaxed at recycling centres

People can now visit recycling centres more than one a month. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Netball sessions have re-opened in different parts of North Somerset in Nailsea, Weston and Clevedon

Netball’s netfit style sessions are open again for anyone from the age of eight onwards all over North Somerset. Picture: Lynne Giles

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

Weston furniture shop to close

Oak Furnitureland is closing.

Weston hotel for RAF veterans to close

Flowerdown House is closing permanently.

Health campaign launched after obesity shown to increase risk of death from coronavirus

People are being encouraged to lose weight to protect themselves against cornavirus.