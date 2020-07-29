Netball sessions have re-opened in different parts of North Somerset in Nailsea, Weston and Clevedon

Netball’s netfit style sessions are open again for anyone from the age of eight onwards all over North Somerset. Picture: Lynne Giles Archant

Netball is once again open with netfit style sessions running all over North Somerset in Nailsea, Weston and Clevedon, for children between the ages of eight and 16, as well as adults.

Anyone can join, you don’t have to be a club member to attend this outdoor fitness and skill-based training and all abilities are welcome at these popular, fun sessions.

New players are welcome into any age category, with competing teams in every age group in various leagues.

Anyone wanting to get involved in netball is welcome, whether for fun, fitness or to compete. For further details please email Michelle or Lou on royalsjuniorsnc@gmail.com or find them Royals Juniors Netball Club on Facebook.

For people in Nailsea training is at Grove Park, behind Scotch Horn, every Monday from 4.15pm-5pm, with sessions also every Tuesday and Wednesday at Hazel Close in Clevedon at 5-5.45pm, 6-6.45pm and 7-7.45pm and at the Campus Field in Weston on Tuesdays from 6.15pm-7pm and 7.15pm-8pm.