New football team to be launched in Weston
Final plans are well under way for a brand new community football team in Weston-super-Mare.
Uphill Juniors Football Club is now looking for players, supporters and coaches from the Bournville, Oldmixon, Uphill, seafront and Devonshire Road areas.
The club’s new home ground will be at Broadoak Academy in Windwhistle Road but it is not affiliated to the Cabot Learning Federation and will welcome children attending any school in the area.
The vision of Ian Ridge, the new team manager and club chairman, and Broadoak’s Assistant Principal Carina Smith, Uphill Juniors will accept players aged five to 16, both boys and girls.
With funding secure, and the full backing of the Cabot Learning Federation’s North Somerset cluster of schools, the club is being set up with the intention of supporting all children under the FA values ‘For All’.
Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds will also be supported to get into sport by subsidising membership and offering a familiar and convenient home ground for training and home games.
Ridge said: “This is a highly exciting project to be part of. My hope is all children in the area who are interested in football have the chance to play, develop and fall in love with the beautiful game.
"This project can achieve this as it is removing the barriers which prevent some children becoming members of a football club, such as cost, facilities, travelling and equipment. It also provides a youth organisation for the local community to foster pride and togetherness for those living in the local area.”
The club is also on the lookout for coaches who would like to gain experience of coaching community teams.
In the coming weeks the club will also launch a competition to create a logo, there will be a boot drive at the Town Hall and other activities during the summer to raise awareness.
If you would like to find out more, register your child’s interest to play, or find out how you can volunteer to coach the teams, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Uphilljuniorfootballclub