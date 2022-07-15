Newport County's first-half display inflict defeat on Weston AFC

Marlon Jackson on the ball for Weston AFC against Newport County. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC conceded three first-half goals on their way to a 4-0 defeat against Newport County at The Optima Stadium tonight (Friday).

Lewis Collins, Chanka Zimba and Harrison Bright all scored in the first 45 minutes as the Exiles dominated proceedings at BS24.

And a late header from Matty Dolan ensured the League Two side would head back down the M4 with the win.

Weston came into the friendly with successive wins on the road at Brimscombe & Thrupp and Bridgwater United, scoring 14 and conceding none in the process, but the Welsh side would open the scoring in the game’s first attack after three minutes.

Collins was played in on goal and the the forward showed great composure to slot the ball home past Luke Purnell via the post.

Scott Laird in action for Weston AFC against Newport County. - Credit: Josh Thomas

However, Weston, who were playing in their brand new pink shirts for the first time, went close to levelling the score when Dayle Grubb’s free-kick was well kept out by Nick Townsend after 14 minutes.

Two minutes later it was Dolan who was to be denied when his free-kick went straight into the arms of Purnell.

Newport did make it two, though, in the 29th minute.

Purnell came out to close down Collins but the 21-year-old was able to the ball across goal to Zimba to side-foot into an unguarded net.

And it was thee in the 43rd minute. Lewys Twamley’s cross towards the back post was powered home from close range by Bright as half-time arrived.

Bright went close to getting his second five minutes after the break. However, the 18-year-old’s flicked header crashed off the far post and bounced away to safety.

Jason Pope during Weston AFC's pre-season friendly against Newport County. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Former Weston loanee James Waite then saw an effort blocked superbly by Jason Pope.

And to Weston’s credit they kept going and had their chances. Marlon Jackson headed over the top while Jay Murray’s low effort inside the area was well saved by Townsend low to his right.

But the visitors ended the way they started the night with another goal six minutes from time.

Robbie Wilmott’s corner on the left-hand side found Dolan who headed towards goal and despite Purnell’s best attempts the ball trickled over the line for number four.

Purnell, Thomas, (Murray 46), Laird, (Watts 56), Dodd, Avery, Pope, (Holmes 78), Humphries, Jackson, Grubb (C), Bastin, Reid