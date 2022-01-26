Nicholls, Vaux and Lawrence claim victory in Wedmore GC's Senior's Bonus Ball Bowmaker

After a couple of quiet weeks there were four competitions this week at Wedmore Golf Club starting with the Seniors playing a Bonus Ball Bowmaker with each of the three team members being able to double his score on certain holes.

This proved very convenient for Mike Nicholls who finished his round with a hole-in-one on the final hole contributing significantly to the 38 points he contributed on his six holes.

Not surprisingly this also helped his team, which also included Kevin Vaux and Steve Lawrence, to victory.

Their score of 116 points was six better than Moly McMillan, Martin Peakman and Frank Sparks who were just one better than third placed Derek Moody, Tony Ireland and Peter Laney.

The Ladies played another version of a bowmaker, a reverse waltz but found it heavy going in the cold air.

Mary-Lou Denny, Chris Simpson and Ali Mantell were out early and their score of 58 remained top throughout the day.

In second place, just one point behind, were Eileen Parnell, Lyn Bird and Betty Norman who in turn were just a point better than third placed Sue McDonald, Ann Dixon and Heather Abraham.

Saturday saw the third round of the Mixed Winter League and with the course drying out there was some good scoring despite the frosty conditions.

Best of the day was 41 points with Paul Hannon beating Jeff Bulcock after both finished on this score at the top of Division Two.

Abi Moore took third place with 39.

There was another tie in Division Three with David Bennett beating Andrew Page-Dove on countback again with both players scoring 41.

Roger Harding was just a point back in third.

John Wormald was winner in Division One on 39 which put him 2 ahead of Marcello di Mascio who beat Moly McMillan on countback.

Paul Hannon’s score also put him unofficially top of the league on 114 points but there is still one round to go which could alter everything.

Sunday’s competition was a Highland Shambles with rules too complex to explain. This replaced Burns Night cancelled due to Covid.

Whatever the rules, clear winners were Chris McKinley, Marcello di Mascio and Richard Macarthur with 94 points chased by Daniel McQueen, Steve Major and Richard Simmons on 92 and Graham Sugg, Geoff Fisher and Dave Skelton another two points behind in third.