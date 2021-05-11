Wrington Redhill edged out by Winscombe

Published: 5:00 PM May 11, 2021

Nick Hyden's last-minute goal for Winscombe sealed their victory and broke Wrington Redhill's hearts.

The fixture was brought forward to Friday night rather than the scheduled Saturday afternoon with the second half under floodlights adding atmosphere to an excellent game between two evenly matched teams.

Wrington player-manager Leigh White made two changes with Rory Thomas and Corey Thomas-Barker in the starting line-up in place of Mark Brown and Ollie Clements, who was carrying an injury.

White conducted play from his central defensive role and his team were on the front foot from the start disrupting the usual composure of the hosts.

The young Wrington team is getting better with each game and impressive passing movements involving Dan Ferguson, Corey Thomas-Baxter, Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi and Matt Walsh caused plenty of problems as Joe Creese and Ethan Williams were more than willing to attack at every opportunity.

But despite having the better of the first half they could not carve out the clear chances which would have seen them take a deserved lead.

James Williams gave another confident display in goal with White supported valiantly by Callum Briggs, Ethan Johnson and the tough tackling Rory Thomas.

But 10 minutes after the restart Winscombe took the lead from a free-kick as Callum McManus delivered a curving ball into the area and, as James Williams looked to claim it, Rob Harraway nipped in at the far post to head home.

Wrington faced another setback when Thomas-Baxter was dismissed for dissent, but despite being down to 10 men they found an equaliser.

A pinpoint pass out of defence from Dan Ferguson found Ferguson-Obamwonyi on the right flank and he took a touch and delivered the perfect cross to George Fake who headed powerfully into the net.

As the clock ticked down, Winscombe were awarded a penalty after Matt Walsh was adjudged to have tripped his opponent but Jory Cureton's strike was superbly pushed away by Williams for a corner.

However, a short ball was played to Hyden and he tried his luck with a left-footed shot which found a pathway through the crowded area and into the net for a winner with the last kick of the game.

Club chairman Steve Porter said: "I just wanted to say well done on a fab performance in what was a great match. Winscombe shaved it on the night but we did ourselves proud and I do feel we are improving with a relatively young but committed side.

"If we can generate as much excitement, we can all look forward to good things next season."