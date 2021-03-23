Former Weston manager Northmore on Watkins' rise from Non-League to England

Published: 1:25 PM March 23, 2021

Ollie Watkins in action for Weston against Hemel Hempstead during his loan spell with The Seagulls in the 2014-15 season. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Ollie Watkins’ rise from Non-League via the Premier League and to the international stage in just six years is nothing short of remarkable.

Watkins has only been playing in the Premier League with Aston Villa for less than a year, since securing a record-breaking transfer move from Brentford.

And seeing his name in the 26-man England camp for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers with San Marino, Albania and Poland might come as a surprise, but not to his former manager who nurtured and coached him at Weston between December 2014 and May 2015.

Former Weston manager Ryan Northmore, who managed the Seagulls between 2014 and 2016. - Credit: Archant

“It’s fantastic, what a wonderful achievement to go from the sixth tier to the Premier League and now having his progress rewarded with a call-up is another big milestone,” said Northmore, who was in charge of the Seagulls between 2014 and 2016.

“I think it would have been a close call because there is tough competition about at the moment but I think he deserves it.

“He has been exciting to watch, he links well with Jack Grealish and has reached double figures on the goal chart.

“He has done exceptionally well to adapt to the Premier League so quickly and it’s pleasing to see the England manager choose players based on merit and not reputation.”

However, Watkins’ journey to the international stage is one full of determination and sacrifice.

After beginning his career at Exeter City, Watkins was loaned to Weston for five months, where he described signing for the club as the “best thing” he ever did, as he helped the Seagulls avoid relegation as he scored 10 goals in 25 appearances.

Now the 25-year-old forward is flourishing and fully deserves his Three Lions call-up, when you look at his record this season, it is even more amazing.

He has hit double figures in each of his last five seasons and has scored 10 goals in 28 Premier League appearances at 252 minutes per goal, which is quicker than the likes of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (left) and Sheffield United's Kean Bryan battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Wednesday March 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

He has also propelled Aston Villa into the top half of the table just months after his side had drawn with West Ham United on the final day of last season to ensure there would be no instant return to the Championship, following three years without top-flight football.

Four other members of England’s current squad have all played non-elite football, including Burnley and Manchester United goalkeepers Nick Pole and Dean Henderson, Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings and Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

And Northmore believes Watkins' journey can emulate the quartet and be an example and inspiration to each and every current player in Non-League football.

“I think it’s the perfect reminder of the value of Non-League and our unique football pyramid at a time when many clubs are struggling to survive,” Northmore said.

“Ollie’s story is inspirational for young players, he is a great role model and has good virtues.

“I’m sure Non-League is cheering him on and if he gets on the pitch there will be many Non-League players shouting at the television and telling their own story about playing with or against an England international.”

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday March 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Despite his obvious joy, Northmore feels Watkins’ call-up shouldn’t stop him from growing and he feels he has a lot to improve and will need to be top of his game when the set of matches come around, starting with tonight’s first of three internationals with San Marino.

But, the current Southampton South East Regional co-ordinator has no doubts his former loan signing has what it takes to succeed on the big stage.

“I think for Ollie he still has work to do at Villa, it’s a big club that can potentially grow with him,” he added.

“Being called up for England changes other people’s perspective of him so he will have to adjust to that spotlight.

“International football, and fingers crossed, tournament football, brings different challenges to the Premier League so he will need to be at his very best in front of goal and work to find the one or two per cent that makes the difference at that level.

“He is a starter at Villa but with England he may need to initially make an impact from the bench so I hope he remembers how to do that from his Weston days!”