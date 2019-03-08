Advanced search

Swimming: Weston's O'Connor off to National Championships

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 June 2019

Jamie O’Connor South West Age Group Champion for 50m breaststroke for the second year running.

Weston's Jamie O'Connor has qualified for the 50m and 100m breaststroke at the British National Championships next month.

O'Connor retained his South West title in the age 14 category at the Regional Championships in May, storming to victory in the 50m final.

And the youngster, who has been selected for the Swim England National Talent Programme in the build-up to the 2024 Olympics, will hope for more success in Glasgow in July.

O'Connor won a scholarship to attend one of England's most pretigious schools in 2017 to concentrate on his swimming and has achieved success across the country.

He earned three hard-fought wins during the National Arena League galas in Cornwell, Newport and Bristol earlier this year and represented Devon in the Inter-Counties gala in Sheffield.

