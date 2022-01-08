Ollie Streeter: Tight-head prop set to make 150th Weston appearance against Brixham

Ollie Streeter has scored two tries in 13 games for Weston RFC so far this season. - Credit: Andrew Collins

Ollie Streeter is set to make his 150th appearance for Weston RFC against Brxham at the Recreation Ground this Saturday.

The South West Premier is set to return following the Christmas break, with the Seasiders welcoming the Fishermen for the first of three successive home games.

Weston will then take on Okehamtom on January 15 before hosting Camborne a week later.

Streeter made his debut on September 13, 2014, during Weston's 35-22 victory at Newton Abbott and has scored 13 tries along the way in the eight-years he has been with the club.

Head coach Darren Crompton, a fellow member of the front row union, said "Streets is a top man. I remember meeting him, Sam Coles and Mike Hocking before I came to the Club.

"Luckily, we still have two of them playing, and Streets is an excellent asset to this Club. He plays lots of games and is the best scrummager in the league.

"He is a fantastic bloke - is incredible both on and off the field. After the game, he is excellent socially and on the bus from away matches with a few songs.

"He has the voice of an angel – believe it or not - he's our very own Paul Potts but he doesn't sell mobile phones and still has his own front teeth - we think!"

Weston finished 2021 in fourth place by and picked up three successive bonus points from their three matches in December.

A 43-7 win against Royal Wootton Bassett and 48-27 triumph at Ivyrbidge in-between Weston's narrow 20-17 defeat at neighbours Hornets.

Brixham bounced back from a 55-nil drubbing at Old Redcliffians to beat Bournemouth 26-15 – their first victory over the South Coast side in 23 years to leave them in seventh place, 12 points behind Weston.

When the sides last met it was the Seasiders who came away from Astley Park with a 21-13 victory after the hosts had led 10-7 at half time.

Bristol Bears Senior Academy players JJ Williams and Dylan Power will also start at scrum-half and inside centre, respectively.

Ironically, Williams made his debut for the Weston between the two sides last September.

The 18-year-old pacey half-back joined the Bristol Bears Scholarship Programme in the summer of 2021, having previously played for Colston's School and Bristol Combination club Thornbury RFC.

Williams featured in several Bristol Bears under-18s matches last season

in the Premiership Rugby under-18s competition.

Power made his debut for off the bench for the game against neighbours Hornets at The Nest before he made his first start the following week in the bonus-point victory at Ivybridge.

The 19-year old, who possesses good decision making and leadership skills, also joined the Bristol Bears Scholarship Programme in the summer of 2021 having previously played for Colston’s School and Dings Crusaders as well as representing England under-18s.

Weston XV: Jack Curtis; Chris Young, Cameron Maslen, Dylan Power, Huw Morgan; James Mackay, JJ Williams; Sam Coles, Josh Mynett, Ollie Streeter, Tom Sugg (C), Ash Russell, Jacob Cox, Jack Woodland, Ben Tothill.

Bench: Gary Carpenter, Callum Kingscott, Joe Burgess.