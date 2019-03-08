School Sport: Olympic gold medalist inspires Weston primary pupils

Matt Langridge MBE and Craig Jones Headteacher at Haywood Village Academy with pupils showing gold, silver and bronze medals (pic Allan Kendall Photography) Reserved

Pupils at Haywood Village Academy were inspired by a visit from Olympic gold medalist Matt Langridge.

The rowing champion was at their sports day, thanks to Persimmon Homes Severn Valley's partnership with Team GB.

And Langridge brought his 2008 silver, 2012 bronze and 2016 gold medals to pose with pupils, parents and staff.

Principal Craig Jones said: "Sport and the teamwork, commitment and enthusiasm associated with sport are really important to staff, pupils and the Haywood Village community.

"It was a pleasure to welcome Matt to our school and seeing the children's excitement when interviewing him and getting to hold his medals was great.

"Thank you to Persimmon Homes and Team GB for being part of our sports day."

Langridge added: "Sports days are so important as they showcase the variety of different sports and it gets the children outside and active, while having fun and enjoying taking part.

"The partnership between Persimmon Homes and Team GB allows us to help inspire the next generation and it is a pleasure to attend events such as Haywood Village Academy's sports day."