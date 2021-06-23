One of my best performances in a Weston CC shirt says Davies

Published: 5:00 PM June 23, 2021

Weston CC's Ryan Davies during their game with Midsomer Norton CC at Devonshire Road last Saturday. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Ryan Davies says his performance last Saturday was “one of the better times that I’ve actually batted in a Weston shirt” despite their defeat against Midsomer Norton.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Weston ended on 182-9 after 45 overs.

The visitors were 20-3 and 100-6 in reply, with Tahmid Ahmed, Tom Court and Andy Fear taking two wickets each.

But Midsomer Norton hit back to win by two wickets and inflict Weston’s fourth defeat in a row.

Despite starting the season with four straight wins, Weston go into their game with Bath sitting fifth in the table.

Andy Fear in action for Weston CC against Midsomer Norton CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“They are lower than us at the moment and they have struggled in a few games. Obviously it would be nice to put in one of our better performances next week,” said Davies.

“It’s turned into a massive game for us really and we've got the team that we should come second or third in this league. We never expected to get promoted, that was never one of our goals.

“Just to stay up to start with and see where are at halfway and if we can end up halfway maybe one or two wins off the top then we can reassess and go again.

“Next week is a bit of a shootout really. That’s turned into a must-win game. We will see how that goes."

Davies is in his third spell at Weston, after re-signing for the club earlier this year, and has eight half-centuries and five centuries to his name.

He scored 83 off 87 balls, including 11 fours, before he was run out by Midsomer Norton's Morgan Skipp.

It was his highest innings this season after scoring 55 not out at North Perrott in May.

“I was really happy with that, my dad got 100 so I thought I need to catch up with him,” laughed Davies.

“It’s one of the better times that I’ve actually batted in a Weston shirt to be honest, the most in control I've felt and I was gutted I couldn’t get over the line for that hundred. It’s still nine more weeks of the season to go.”

Asked if it was his best performance for Weston, he said: “It’s up there, one that is memorable because of how hard I had to work for the runs on a difficult track. They bowled exceptionally well and it’s one of those where we maybe didn’t apply ourselves to how they applied themselves. Personally very happy, you can’t beat that.

“When you come in as a player and a coach, you are effectively getting paid to come here and do it. You’ve got that weight on your back, the expectation and obviously then to deliver.

“I hadn’t scored as many runs as I wanted to. At halfway I think I’m nearly in the lead with 280-odd now but next week I would still like to get that up to 400. I set goals at the beginning of the year and I would like to score 700-plus this year.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to do that but just a little more application from everyone including myself and we should get there.”