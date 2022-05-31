Opogah, Llewellyn and Spiers all come out on top in Weston Tennis Club tournament events

All smiles for Weston Tennis Club under-10s with head coach Jamie Allen as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Weston Tennis Club

A local tennis club held a junior tournament, kindly sponsored by Christopher's House of Chocolates, with groups of young players battling it out in three separate events recently.

The first event at Weston Tennis Club was the under-10s and was played in a round-robin format and there were some exciting matches throughout.

The much improved Yuna Byron won four out of her five matches to earn her place in the semi-finals.

Joe Cunningham, Lennox Byron and the athletic Michael Opogah played some outstanding tennis to claim the other semi-final spots.

Both semi-finals were well contested but it was Byron and Opogah who qualified for the final.

The final contained some well conducted points with both players moving each other around in long baseline rallies.

And in the end it was Opogah who had the edge winning 10-3 to claim victory.

The under-14s event was also played in a round-robin format and all six contestants played their part with some outstanding displays.

Alec Doyle and Julia Maciejczyk showed some lovely touches throughout their matches, played in warm Somerset sunshine.

Another player to impress was the hard-hitting Marcus Llewellyn who stormed into the final without dropping a game.

Joining him in the final, having played some exciting matches, was Maciejczyk, but special mention must be made of Jin Hau Chong, who caught the eye with some hard-hit forehand winners.

The final had a close start before Llewellyn took control and came through to win the match 6-1 and secure the title.

The under-18s event was the best of three sets featuring Ben Corlett and Jack Spiers.

Both players started nervously before the talented Spiers began to get on top taking the first set 6-1. Corlet rallied hard but in vain as the left handed Spiers powered to a 6-1, 6-0 victory in 45 minutes.

All who took part contributed to a great afternoon of tennis, with the club very grateful to sponsor Christopher Hawkins, Master Chocolatier, based at 37 Meadow Street, for his generous support.

Head coach Jamie Allen holds regular junior sessions throughout the week and more information on Weston Tennis Club membership options and coaching for all ages is available by calling him on 07790 937448 or on the club website at clubspark.lta.org.uk/WestonTennisClub.