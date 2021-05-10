Celebrities to play in memory of Liam Shepherd for Weston Wish at The Optima

Published: 5:00 PM May 10, 2021

Stock views of Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium, outside of the ground and of the Optima care office. - Credit: Mark Atherton

A magical line-up of top TV and social media stars will be taking part in a charity football match to support charity Winston's Wish - in memory of Liam Shepherd - on Sunday July 4 at The Optima Stadium.

Shepherd, who was a member of Weston’s Academy, sadly passed away in March this year.

And he was a keen fundraiser for the charity, who support grieving children and their families.

A total of 19 players have been confirmed to take part and hone their football skills against each other include soap star Jake Wood, as well as reality TV stars Calum Best, Dan Osborne and James Argent with more set to be announced in the coming weeks.

It has also been announced that the world’s most popular freestylers, Billy Wingrove and Jeremy Lynch, known as F2 Freestylers, will be showing their skills on the pitch alongside former professional footballers Lee Trundle, Paul Konchesky and Jamie O’Hara at the home of Weston.

You may also want to watch:

The game will kick off at 3pm, with turnstiles opening at 1.30pm.

The club have also confirmed all measures in place to ensure the safety of the players and supporters for this event.

“Sellebrity Soccer has for 10 years organised celebrity football matches at Football League and Premier League stadiums including Bradley Lowery’s foundation match at Everton, having raised to date £1.3 million in the matches across the UK for different charities,” co-founder Kevin Cooper told Weston AFC’s website.

“After a very crazy and tough world over the last 18 months, we are pleased to now bring Sellebrity Soccer to non-league clubs and to support the clubs and their local charities too.

“We are very excited to be coming to Weston AFC to bring some much-needed feel-good factor with a very exciting celebrity match but more importantly help raise funds for Winston’s Wish in memory of Liam Shepherd.

“Let’s make this a special day and come along and support what will be a great day.”

Seagulls Operations Director Neil Keeling added: “We are excited to host this celebrity match, which is new territory for us.

“Hopefully it’s a great success and it’s an event we can look to add to the calendar year on year. We are also proud to be supporting ‘Winston’s Wish’ in honour of Liam Shephard.”

Tickets for the match will be £12 for adults and £6.

Confirmed players include Billy Wingrove (F2), Jeremy Lynch (F2), Calum Best (TV), James Argent (TV), Jake Wood (Soap Star), Dean Gaffney (Soap Star), Dan Osborne (TV), Sam Gowland (Geordie Shore/Love Island), Dom Lever (Love Island), Jimmy Constable (911), Nev Wiltshire (BBC Call Centre), Aaron Sidwell (Soap Star), Matt Pagan (Collabro), Stevie Ritchie (X-Factor), Callum McLeod (Love Island), Lee Trundle(ex-professional footballer), Paul Konchesky (ex-professional footballer), Jamie O Hara (ex- professional footballer, Matt Lapinskas (Soap Star/Dancing on Ice).