Mike Osmant picks up Winscombe Tennis Club American tournament win
Inspired by the action from Wimbledon, Winscombe Tennis Club held a very enjoyable American tournament on Saturday.
A total of 16 players of all ages and abilities took part in this fun event organised by new club coach, Mike Cook and his partner, Jodie.
Timed seven-minute rounds concentrated the minds of players who had to win as many games as possible against their opponents.
New pairings were created for each round allowing recently joined players to mix and meet with more long-standing members of the club.
After two hours of closely fought mini-matches, players relaxed over strawberries and cream, scones and Pimms kindly prepared by the Mead family with sponsorship from local businesses.
The overall winner was Mike Osmant with the runner-up prize awarded to Richard Gray, newly returned after a long absence due to injury, as Suzie Stockwood finished highest scoring lady.
The club has recently completed a successful Rusty Rackets course for those new to the game or who haven’t played for many years. This will be repeated in August.
A ‘Beginners’ Coaching’ course starts next week, then the club is holding their Open Day on Saturday, July 17, from 10am until 4pm with free coaching for juniors and cardio sessions from 1pm.
For details of this and other activities, see the website: www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/WinscombeLTC or contact Mike Cook on 07890 055734.