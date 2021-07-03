Thousands of fans expected to attend Sellebrity Soccer charity match at Optima

Published: 8:30 AM July 3, 2021

Weston AFC's The Optima Stadium gets ready to host the Sellebrity Soccer charity match this Sunday. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Over 1,000 tickets have been sold for Sunday’s Sellebrity Soccer charity match - in memory of Liam Shepherd - at The Optima Stadium for Winston’s Wish.

Shepherd sadly died at the age of 11 in his sleep back in March.

A number of TV, social media and sports stars, subject to work commitments, are set to take part in Somerset, including three highest bidders who have bid to play in the game through the silent auction set up by the club.

The game will kick off at 3pm, with doors opening at 1pm. Tickets for the match will be £12 for adults and £6 for under-16s and can be bought online. There will be no tickets to buy on the day.

“We are really pleased to bring Sellebrity to Weston on Sunday, I’m really excited by this,” said founder of the charity, Kevin Cooper.

“The last nine years we have done matches all over the UK at professional stadiums, but since lockdown it has given us a chance to take a step back and actually look at wanting to help non-league clubs and their chosen charities.

“And when Weston told me the story about young Liam Shepherd passing away it really, really touched our hearts and no family should ever have to go though this.

“We are really honoured and pleased to bring the Sellebrity teams down to Weston, it’s going to be a great game of football. If you love football brilliant, if you don’t it’s just as entertaining.

“It’s a real concert atmosphere and some celebrities are good, some not so good which makes the games even that much better. Please come and support this game on Sunday, we will see you all there.”

Weston AFC's The Optima Stadium is expected to hold their highest attendance since 1,770 watched The Seagulls first round FA Cup tie with Wrexham in 2018. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The club have confirmed all measures are in place to ensure the safety of the players and supporters for this event.

But spectators who attend need to follow these guidelines:

Once you arrive at The Optima, car parking will be £2 on a first come, first served basis.

There are distanced lines for queuing up ready to go in at two turnstiles and for the season ticket holder entrance, along with posters and lines have been placed around the stadium.

There are hand sanitisers around the club, including near the turnstiles.

Food and drink will be made available with Joe’s bar and the function room having social distanced lines placed on the floor.

Throughout pre-season and league games, including Sunday's match, the Sportsman Bar will offer table service for a limit of six people, and 50 supporters until 90 minutes before kick-off.

Most of the doors and windows will be open.

When the game is on footballs should not be thrown back onto the pitches by supporters.

And masks should be worn when indoors and spectators must keep their distance - by two metres - when they are watching the match.

“The safety of our players, coaches, staff and supporters has to be our top priority, without any of these groups we don't have a club,” said club secretary Richard Sloane.

“Therefore we have painstakingly revised our Covid plans to meet current Government restrictions.

“This includes having social distancing lines at all areas where supporters stand such as turnstiles, beverage and food outlets.

“Every supporter must use the NHS test and trace signs located outside the turnstiles so that in the event they do catch the virus the NHS can immediately begin a search for contacts.

“All players and guests in the Boardroom will be asked to show they have recently had a negative lateral flow test.

"The matters put in place will obviously affect everyone but they are there to protect everyone and we are confident our supporters will observe the rules as they did last year.

“We hope very much that we can lift these rules maybe as soon as July 17.”

Tickets for the match on Sunday can be found here - https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wsmafc/520410