Nick Parker picks up Wedmore Golf Club's Barron Bowl

Published: 8:41 AM October 13, 2021

Wedmore Golf Club held their Senior Captain's Day earlier this month.

A total of 84 golfers were ready to start at 9am as every player took on all 18 holes to compete for the Barron Bowl.

Named after the very first Seniors Captain, Ron Barron, he was there to present the award to Nick Parker who scored an outstanding 42 points with Stewart Bradley taking second place on 39.

There was generally good scoring including the captain himself, Clive Warren-Smith, who scored 37 to take second place in Division Two, losing out to Tony Roe on countback with David Bedford a point behind in third.

In Division One, Steve Lawrence took first place on 38 with Geoff Fisher a point back in second and Brian Webber a further point back in third.

Nick Smith scored 39 to win Division Three holding off second placed Brian Kidd and Mike Peacock who both scored 38.

There was a similar result in Division Four won by Terry Williams on 39 with David Adams beating Frances Rabbitts on countback after both had scored 36.

Mary-Lou Denny won the ladies Division One with 41 points to pick up the Olive Bowl.

This put Denny seven points ahead of runner-up Shirley Gooding with Alison Dodkin finishing in third.

Division Two was won by Diane Miller on 39 which was again a substantial margin ahead of second placed Heather Abraham on 34, beating Deidre Wheadon on countback.

Margaret Rogers scored 39, enough to win Division Three from Lynda Huzal on 35 with Maggie Dommett third on 33.