Nick Parker continues fine form with victory in Wedmore Golf Club Seniors Stableford

With the heavy weekend rain causing the cancellation of the Wedmore Golf Club's Stableford, it was left to the seniors to kick off competitions in 2022.

Not that conditions were great, with rain, sleet, snow and particularly wind causing problems to many.

Not to Nick Parker however, who continued where he left on in 2021.

His score of 40 stableford points, which included three birdie, was enough to win Division One by two points. Dom Smith was runner up with 38 and Moly McMillan another two points back in third.

The best score of the day was in Division Three with Mike Nicholls scoring 41 to win by an impressive seven points from Gary Cutter with Michael Parsons third on 33.

Frank Sparks was the winner of Division Two, his score of 39 points was just one better than second placed Nigel Day with Richard Efford third on 35.

The closest finish of the day was in Division Four with Chris Loughlin winning but only on countback from Paul England after both scored 36. Brian Pearce was just one shot further back in third place.