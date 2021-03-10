News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Pashley quizzes Manchester City Women manager Taylor

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM March 10, 2021   
Leah with Manchester City Women's manager Gareth Taylor

Leah Pashley with Manchester City Women manager Gareth Taylor. - Credit: Jill Dando News/Good News Post

A nine-year-old Castle Batch Primary Academy pupil, which is part of The Priory Learning Trust, recently had an amazing opportunity to meet current Manchester City Women’s football team manager Gareth Taylor on Zoom.

Leah Pashley said meeting Gareth was “great, nerve-racking and exciting”.

She added: “The most interesting fact I learnt about Gareth was that he used to play for the academy that I now play for!

“I used to support Liverpool Football Club but since meeting Gareth I am now a Man City supporter."

Leah loves watching women’s football because they “get on with the game without making a fuss”.

She has been home schooled during lockdown and said she was looking forward to finishing her school learning on the subject of Space.

“I really miss school,” continued Leah, who loves playing Minecraft and practising her football skills. And when asked why loves the sport, she added: “It gets you fit, you get to play for a team and I also loves scoring goals."

Acting Headteacher Sally Taylor said: “Leah is a real asset to Castle Batch Primary Academy and a great role model for other children.

“She clearly has a flair for sport and we are so proud of all of her achievements and for being so dedicated and determined to do well.”

