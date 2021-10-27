Pitt leads the way in Weston Golf Club's Alan Holt Knockout Trophy

Published: 9:00 AM October 27, 2021

Weston Golf Club seniors played the first qualifying round of the Alan Holt Knockout Trophy recently.

Ian Pitt shot a superb nett 62 to claim top spot ahead of runner-up Fred Donbavand on 66.

Nick Farrant came third after count back from David Andow in fourth after both scored 67.

John Lancaster won the recent stableford competition scoring 41 points with Henry McGrory in second place on 39. After count back Dave Garrett came third from Alan Harris in fourth and Pete Hardaway fifth, all on 38.

Seniors vice-captain John Whitewood took a team to Filton for a friendly match and in the first game Allan Tucker and John Humphrey fell to a heavy defeat six and five.

Dave Bickell and Steve Cocks managed a half from being two down and in the captain's match Whitewood and Robin Webb were also down at the turn but a Webb birdie started the recovery and they too halved the game.

In a very tight match Paul Burns and David Andow lost one down and by contrast Ian Roberts and Pete Hardaway won the final hole for a one-up win.

However, in the final game Terry Waite and Rob Filer lost two and one as Filton won by four to two.

In their final inter club friendly against Henbury, Matt Lazenby and Mo Sweeney led the way with one up victory.

Match two was very close as Andy Chambers and Paul Burns came from one down to earn a half.

Acting captain Dave Snowdon and Malcolm Stuart never saw the lead as they went down two and one.

Ed Langford and Pete Hardaway managed to half their match as did Dave Meredith and John Dixon.

In match six Graham Quick and John Poole took an early lead but were one down at the turn and eventually lost by one hole.

In the final game Terry Waite and Bill Reynolds won three holes on the trot from the turn as they ran out three and two winners to ensure the match would be shared as both sides ended on three and a half.