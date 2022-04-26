Plant claims victory in Crick/Tanswell Trophy for Wedmore GC at Spring Away Day

Steve Plant, winner of the Crick/Tanswell Trophy, at this weeks Seniors Spring Away Day receiving the trophy from Seniors Captain Chris Monks. - Credit: Wedmore GC

Wedmore Golf Club's seniors headed off across the Severn Crossing for their Spring Away Day at Greenmeadows Golf Club.

There were plenty of climbs and the greens were a bit slower, all of which added to the challenge near Cwmbran.

Nobody quite played to handicap but as usual some did better than others. Best of all was Steve Plant who won the Crick/Tanswell Trophy with 35 points despite only picking up a single point over his last two holes.

Roy Tomlins also scored 35 but lost out on countback, however, he did take the prize for winner of Division Two.

Derek Meades took runners-up spot on 32 with Kevin Vaux third on 31.

Division One went to Brian Webber, but only just as he won on countback from Bill Lander and Gordon Kendall after all three scored 31 points.

There was nearly as close a finish in Division Three with David Cockcroft beating Andrew Page-Dove on countback after both scored 34 points. Richard Long was third on 32.

The trophies were given out to John Russell, who won the Seniors Winter Singles, who beat Mike Garbutt in the final, and to John Hogan who won the Winter Stableford League.

The Ladies were in action the following day playing a four-ball betterball.

There were some very good scores despite the blustery conditions with Eileen Parnell and Fran McMillan leading the way with 43 points.

They were chased home by Liz Miller and Liz Hill who were just a point back in second place but only on countback from Maggie Tolchard and Val Webber.

Trish Phelps and Betty Norman also reached 40 points to take fourth place.