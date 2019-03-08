Pictures: Beach hosts first polo tournament
PUBLISHED: 21:03 12 July 2019
Sarah Harris
Families flocked to a beach polo tournament in Somerset on Saturday.
Dozens of spectators attended the free event, which was run in conjunction with Warren Farm Holiday Centre.
The event saw two teams of participants play several matches of polo on the stretch of Brean beach, opposite The Beachcomber pub, in Warren Road.
Meanwhile, festival and arena DJ, Mark Daniels provided commentary and entertained the crowd between matches.
Organiser, Michael Ball, said the debut event at the weekend was a 'success'.
He believes it could be the first of several it holds in Somerset.
Michael added:"We're really pleased with the turnout for Brean's first official beach polo event at the weekend.
"Well done to the winning team, Jurassic Park.
"It was great to host something a bit different on the beach.
"We hope to hold more polo in Brean."