Poole crowned Weston Golf Club's Lawley Trophy champion

Weston Golf Club seniors competed for the Lawley Trophy on Monday with the overall winner being John Poole who returned with 41 points.

Four players were tied on 38 points in Division Two so on count back second place went to Chris Kelly followed by Jon Codd in third, Maurice Miller fourth and Terry Marnock fifth.

Nick Walker won Division One followed by Ron Kelley in second and Mike Dyer in third after they recorded 39 points.

The over-80’s Cup was won by Peter Alcock with 39 points.

The following day the seniors took on The Kendleshire. The first two matches were lost as Andy Chambers and David Andow went down two and one and John Stokes and Peter Hardaway on the wrong side of a six and five thumping.

In the captain’s match John Whitewood and Jon Codd were all square at the turn but fine golf from their opponents resulted in a four and three loss.

The in-form John Poole, ably assisted by Kenton Simpson, were always in control in match four winning one-up, and Rob Filer and Paul Burns secured a half in match five.

The final game ended in a loss for Dave Bickell and Dave Meredith five and four. The match ended 4.5 to 1.5 to The Kendleshire.

Weston men played the annual match against the ladies this week. In the opening game Dave Meredith and John Dixon were all square at the turn.

However, good golf from Glenda Latham-Creasy & Cathy Preston saw the ladies win four of the next six holes to secure a four and three victory.

In match two, ladies captain for the day, Ali Whitewood, and Susan Hogan had a tight match against Eddie Langford and Garth Wilson with the ladies one-down at the turn but fought back to win four and two.

Malcolm Stuart and senior’s captain John Whitewood were dovetailing well, however, a net eagle on the sixth from Julia Wood plus net birdies on the fifth and 15th assisted with some great golf from Claire Redwood, who carded eight pars, which gave them a two and one win.

Game four was a close affair that ended in a two-up win for Dave Cummins and Paul Burns against Julie Ward and Jackie Read.

Mel Rossi and Geraldine White were too good for Bill Diamond and Rob Filer and ran out four and three winners.

In the final game Dianne Stuart and Kaylee Davey were one-up at the turn and closed it out on the 17th with a two and one win against the seniors pairing. The overall result was a 5–1 win for the ladies.