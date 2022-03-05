Poole Town will provide Weston AFC with 'tough test' says manager Bartlett

Weston AFC are one of seven league clubs in the top seven tiers of English Football unbeaten in 2022. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Manager Scott Bartlett says Poole Town will provide Weston AFC with another “tough test” at The Optima Stadium this afternoon.

Bartlett confirmed everyone is “good” and have come through training unscathed and will have a full strength squad to take on the Dorset-based outfit.

However, the Seagulls will be without Nick McCootie, who still has two games left of his suspension after his red card against Farnborough.

And yesterday it was announced Lucas Vowles had extended his loan spell with Bristol Manor Farm.

The forward, who has scored four goals in 22 appearances at BS24, joined the Southern League Division One South side last month until March but a deal has been put in place to remain with the Farm until April.

Lucas Vowles has scored four goals in 22 games for Weston since signing from Bristol Manor Farm in November 2020 - Credit: Josh Thomas

Bartlett said: “Lucas is enjoying playing, that’s why we did it and it’s mutually beneficial for him to get some games under his belt.”

Weston will come into their encounter with the Dolphins as one of seven league clubs in the top seven tiers of English Football unbeaten in 2022.

Liverpool, Huddersfield Town, Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Southend United and Stafford Rangers are the other sides as the Seagulls look to make it 11 games without defeat.

Bartlett’s men have also gone nine games without defeat at The Optima Stadium since their loss to Salisbury in October.

Lloyd Humphries surges forward for Weston AFC during their 1-1 draw with Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

“We have become hard to beat and we need to continue to pick up as many points as possible,” he added.

“We have had a good meeting to discuss the schedule and we are ready.

“We just want to play. We geared up for Tiverton by training well, we changed our schedule and had a contingency plan due to the doubt surrounding the game. We trained well on Thursday for Poole.

“Poole are always a good side, always competitive and will provide another tough test for us.”

After Wednesday’s encounter at Tiverton Town was called off, Weston still have 12 games left between now and the end of the season looking to push for a play-off place, where they sit two places and four points behind fifth placed Chesham United.

And Bartlett said the abandonment at Ladysmead, for the third time this season, gives his side problems in their run in.

Scott Laird scores Weston AFC's opener against Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

He said: “Of course it causes us a huge problem with fixtures and a ridiculous amount of away games to finish the season but as staff and players we prempted this situation in October so we are fully prepared. Our away record stands up against anyone’s and we travel well.

“It’s a situation I discussed with the league some time ago and I was right, some games are unavoidable of course but it’s never been easier to postpone a game and when that happens clubs take advantage.

“It’s incredible really, we were already given three away games in our last four and are now having to force fit games into an already busy end to the season which on paper is a tough ask. We can’t change it though, we never make excuses, we will use it to our advantage somehow.”