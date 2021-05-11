Weston bring Jason Pope back to club for third spell with Seagulls

Published: 5:30 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 5:57 PM May 11, 2021

Weston AFC have announced Jason Pope has re-signed for The Seagulls following his departure from Bath City.

Pope spent four years at The Optima Stadium between 2015 to 2019 after originally signing from Exeter City on loan.

And after his release from The Grecians at the end of the 2015-16 season Pope rejoined in August of the same year.

He remained with the club for three years before moving onto Hereford FC in the summer of 2019 and then The Romans one year later before leaving the National League South side in March.

Seagulls manager Scott Bartlett revealed his joy at bringing back Pope, who played under him in his first spell as a manager between 2016-17, back to the club for the new campaign.

"Popey is well known to us and has quality, he will add pace and power to the squad,” Bartlett told the club’s website.

"He did very well for me before and I was disappointed when he decided to leave just as I returned to the club but I understood his reasons and we have kept in touch.

"Understandably there was a lot of competition for his signature, and we are delighted to have him back".

The 25-year-old midfielder made 153 appearances over the course of his two spells with the club and scored twice, against Odd Down and Taunton Town, both in the Somerset Cup, and assisted a further 12.

And he shared his delight of signing for the club for a third time.

"As soon as I got in contact with Scotty, I knew I wanted to come back, play under him, be back with the boys,” added Pope.

"When I was here before, they had the training pitch all getting done and the infrastructure the club's got now is really exciting for the future of Weston."