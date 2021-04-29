Portishead Town A close in on Weston & District League Division One title

Published: 9:00 AM April 29, 2021

Weston & District League Division One leaders Portishead Town A took a giant step towards the title when they visited Court Hay to take on challengers St George Easton-in-Gordano in midweek.

Harrison Williams' first-half strike secured a 1-0 win and he scored again on Saturday along, as Ollie O'Hare's double, Ben Greenslade and Lewis Wheatcroft saw Posset claim a 5-2 win over Clevedon Utd KV, who scored through Ricky Smith and Ben Stanley.

Shipham and Locking Park were involved in a 5-4 thriller at The Down as doubles from Percy Foord and Rob Major and Chris Cooke all found the net.

A hat-trick from Matt Hollow and one from Harry Hornigold was not enough for the visitors.

Nailsea Utd A took on Wedmore in a double header, with Chris England, Ashley Allen and James Lee netting in a 3-1 win as Harry Banwell replied before a 0-0 draw.

A close finish looks likely in Division Two after leaders Hutton Reserves took on Locking Park Reserves in another double header.

Mike Much netted the winner in the first game for Hutton before they took the second match 5-1 with a Jack Hutchings' treble and one each from Jamie Tucker and veteran Leon Brueford. Rory Atkins grabbed a consolation.

Worle Rangers took on Winscombe A twice at Drove Road, winning game one 6-2 with Alex Garland firing a wonderful double and Thomas Garfield, Jake McBride, Keaton Pullen and John Sutor also on target.

The second game ended 1-0 to Rangers as Pullen found the back of the net again.

Fraser Ham and Cole Campbell scored for Banwell Reserves to beat Congresbury Reserves 2-0.

In the second game Banwell won 5-1 with Ryan Eardley scoring twice along with Ross Stockhall, Ham and Campbell, while Jordon Sole scored Congresbury's goal.

A brace each from Adam Hastings and Dan Tallamy saw Selkirk Utd overcome Portishead Town B as Ed Geary replied.

The Division Three title is turning into a two-horse race between West Wick and Weston Town.

The Wickermen took on Sporting Weston Reserves at Kewstoke, winning the first game 1-0 with Lyndon Cook scoring.

Wick won the second game 3-0 with Chris Brinson, Michell Childs and John McCabe all on target.

Town, with a game in hand, travelled to St George Easton in Gordano Reserves winning 1-0 through Bruno Castro.

AFC Nailsea won for the first time this season in midweek, beating Hutton A 5-0 before travelling to Axbridge United on Saturday, where the hosts won 4-2 with doubles from Ted Hacker and Tyler White.

In Division Four, Berrow overcame Worle Rangers Reserves 6-0 with a double from Joe North and Jaymie Whitehouse, Joe Wall, George Shipway and Ben Hemmingway-Arnold also netting.

Ben Williams and Ben Leavey scored for Wedmore Reserves to beat AFC Nailsea Reserves 2-1, with the second game ending 0-0.

Burnham Utd B travelled to Banwell for a double header, losing game one 2-1 as Sam White secured a double with Bryn Pearce replying.

Game two was more comfortable as Banwell won 3-0 with Sam White, Haydn Thomas and Josh Young all on target.

Honours were shared between Draycott Reserves and Axbridge Utd Reserves as Brandon Sweeting and an own goal saw Axbridge take the first game 2-1 where Kieron Burrough replied.

Draycott took revenge in the second game winning 3-1 as Marian Rusandescu's double and Dom Chick scored as Guy Locke replied for Axbridge.