Portishead Town, Weston Town claim Weston & District League titles

Weston Town right-back Sam Fletcher moves forward during his side's 4-1 victory against Axbridge United.

Portishead Town A clinched Division One of the Weston & District Football league without kicking a ball as injury ravaged Shipham were unable to raise a team.

St George Easton-in-Gordano's promotion hopes were boosted with a 6-3 victory over Nailsea Utd A with leading scorer Lewis Bisacre's double and further goals added by Adam Bell, Tyler Ackerman, Ben Stittfall and Matt Lacey.

Nailsea's goals came from James Lee (2) and William Hodges and with two games left Saints have their own destiny in their own hands.

Dean Chrisostomu, Sam Nicholas, Jack Pearce-Herzberg, Joe Smith and Kaan Berk all netted as Sporting Weston beat Worle Reserves 5-0.

Liam Clarke's double was enough for Uphill Castle Reserves to win 2-0 at Locking Park.

Ed Gillions (2), Steve Alden and Joe Kay all scored for Wedmore as they beat Churchill Club 70 by a 4-1 margin, with Demetris Antounas netting Churchill's reply.

Weston Town will play in the second division for the first time next season after securing promotion with a 4-1 win against Axbridge Town.

In Division Two, Banwell Reserves beat Portishead Town B 8-1 at the Riverside with Cole Campbell and Ross Stockhall scoring hat-tricks and a double from Morgan Bacon.

Steve Spencer's double and singles from Ryan Evans and Ben Pratt saw Nailsea Utd B beat Locking Park Reserves 4-2, who scored through Jack Moore and Rory Atkins.

Dylan Yandell scored for Congresbury Reserves in a 2-1 defeat against Worle Rangers.

Weston Town have clinched the Division Three title after nearest rivals West Wick fell away.

Town's leading scorer Dan Hiscox found the net twice in addition to Bruno Castro and Lewis Milkins in 4-1 win against Axbridge United for whom Tyler White netted.

Dan Hiscox scores Weston Town's fourth, and his second, in their 4-1 victory against Axbridge United.

West Wick, who will be promoted, had Jon McCabe (2) and Mitch Corrick on the scoresheet as they went down 5-3 against third-placed Cheddar A.

John Edwards (2) Ben Clayton (penalty), Chris Routley, Dom Underhill scored for the Cheesemen.

Two goals from Ben Heron and one each from Sam Dewfall and Joe Rich helped Clevedon Utd KV Reserves beat Weston Celtic 4-3 with Jamie Foncette (2) and Chris Clarke replying.

The top two met in Division Four, as Swiss Valley Rangers played a double header against Draycott Reserves and took all six points on offer.

They won the first one 4-1 as Harry Smith (2) Finlay Sutton and Joe Boardman scored in reply to Dom Chick.

Action from Weston Town and Axbridge United at Hans Price Academy.

And in the second Rangers won 3-0 as Sam Fisher (2) and Smith again netted.

Berrow hosted Banwell A and won 3-0 after two goals from Joe North and one by Lee Gabell.

Nailsea Utd Colts hosted Axbridge Utd Reserves and won 5-2 as Charles Sell (2), Charles Parsons, Elliott Moore and Lewis Thatcher all scored and Joseph Podpadec and Brandon Sweeting answered.

Leading scorer Mark Clitsome grabbed four goals as Burnham Utd B ran riot to beat Worle Rangers Reserves 9-3, with Andrew Mockeridge (2), Luka Krstic and Jaden Watts adding further goals.

Rangers goals were scored by Adam McConnachie, Tom White and Chris Martin.

Results, Wednesday May 12 - Division 1: Clapton in Gordano 3-2 Sporting Weston.

Division 2: Portishead Town ‘B’ 5-3 Lodway.

Division 4: Congresbury ‘A’ 1-6 Berrow; Swiss Valley Rangers 5-2 Wedmore Res; Worle Rangers Res 1-2 Nailsea United Colts.

Saturday, May 15 - Division 1: Locking Park 0-2 Uphill Castle Res; St George E-in-G 6-3 Nailsea United A; Sporting Weston 5-0 Worle Res; Wedmore 4-1 Churchill Club 70.

Division 2: Banwell Res 7-1 Portishead Town B; Nailsea United B 4-2 Locking Park Res; Selkirk United 1-2 Winscombe A; Worle Rangers 2-1 Congresbury Res.

Division 3: AFC Nailsea 4-4 St George E-in-G Res; Clevedon United KV Res 4-3 Weston Celtic; Weston Town 4-1 Axbridge United; West Wick 3-5 Cheddar A.

Division 4: Berrow 3-0 Banwell A; Burnham United B 9-2 Worle Rangers Res; Nailsea United Colts 5-2 Axbridge United Res; Swiss Valley Rangers 4-1 Draycott Res (and 3-0).

Fixtures, Saturday May 22 - Division 1: St George E-in-G v Clevedon United KV (K Gould); Uphill Castle Reserves v Nailsea United A (R Hooper); Wedmore v Clapton in Gordano (I Smith); Worle Reserves v Churchill Club 70 (D Bryant).

Division 2: Hutton Reserves v Nailsea United B (S Kay); Locking Park Reserves v Portishead Town B (C Ham); Selkirk United v Congresbury Reserves (L Cox); Winscombe A v Wrington Redhill Reserves (A Lambourne); Worle Rangers v Banwell Reserves (R Salvage).

Division 3: Clevedon United KV Reserves v Cheddar A (A Raggett); Uphill Castle A v AFC Nailsea (M Smith); Weston Celtic v St George E-in-G Reserves (R Bennetts); Westwick v Weston Town (D Bugg).

Division 4: Axbridge United Reserves v Worle Rangers Reserves (D Carstensen); Congresbury A v Burnham United B (M Sprague); St George E-in-G A v Banwell A (A Murphy); Swiss Valley Rangers v Berrow (C Jeffrey); AFC Nailsea Reserves v Draycott Reserves* (J Richards); Nailsea United C v Wedmore Reserves (D Pinnock)

Tuesday May 25, Division 1: Churchill Club 70 v Portishead Town A (D Bugg); Clapton in Gordano v Shipham (K Gould); Locking Park v Worle Reserves (K Tasker); Sporting Weston v Wedmore (D Bryant).

Division 2: Selkirk United v Yatton & Cleeve United A (T Franklin); Wrington Redhill Reserves v Hutton Reserves (R Hooper).

Division 4: Congresbury A v Axbridge United Reserves (S Donald).

Wednesday May 26, Division 3: Axbridge United v Hutton A (S Venn); Burnham United A v Sporting Weston Reserves (C Donal).