Preview: Weston AFC's pre-season friendly with Clevedon Town

Published: 5:51 PM July 20, 2021

Just 11 miles separate Weston AFC and Clevedon Town, as The Seagulls get ready for the shortest distance of all their friendlies this summer when the two sides play against each other tonight.

Weston’s “gruelling” pre-season has seen them beat Exeter City and Frome Town and draw with Cardiff City in what has been a strong start for Scott Bartlett and his side.

As for The Seasiders, losses against Taunton Town, Chippenham and Shepton Mallet sees them go into today’s game with a point to prove.

Keiran Thomas during Weston AFC's 1-1 draw with Cardiff City. - Credit: Lorna Davey



“This game and the Slimbridge one will be most like leagues games of all the fixtures so it’s important,” Bartlett said.

“Mickey’s team will raise their game and we need to be ready for it. (Dayle) Grubb will return after a period of self isolation and it’ll be good to get some more minutes in the legs.

“I did my UEFA A licence with Micky and know him through Bristol City, I played with Ryan King at Salisbury too so there are connections there.

You may also want to watch:

“Of course, we have Lucas Vowles who has played at Clevedon and we recently signed Jay Murray, It’ll be another tough test, another hot evening and I’m sure they will want to beat us.”

Lucas Vowels moves forward during Weston AFC's draw with Cardiff City. - Credit: Lorna Davey

What has been impressive through their pre-season schedule has been the willingness from Weston to go right to the end.

In their last two games with The Bluebirds and The Robins, Weston have scored right at the death.

Isiah Jones grabbed Bartlett’s side an equaliser against Championship outfit Cardiff, before Scott Laird’s bullet header sealed the win at Frome.

Nick McCootie in action for Weston AFC during their 1-1 draw with Cardiff City. - Credit: Lorna Davey



“We are fit and strong and the lads have had a gruelling pre-season so far which will be beneficial to us,” Bartlett added.

“I think the late goals come from a belief and a desire to keep playing, Frome did well In patches of the game and although we had one or two that didn’t hit their usual levels we kept plugging away and eventually wore them down.

“It was a desire to chase at the end of each the game which earned us a corner on both occasions, and we look dangerous from set plays.”

Jay Murray in action for Weston AFC during their draw with Cardiff City. - Credit: Lorna Davey

Laird has once again showed how dangerous, and valuable, he is to the side.

He has been involved in all five goals scored throughout pre-season, with four assists and one goal.

But it’s his contribution and what he brings to the team which makes him stand out, ever since moving from Forest Green Rovers in 2019 and becoming a fan favourite.

Scott Laird ahead of Weston AFC's draw with Cardiff City. - Credit: Lorna Davey



“He’s been brilliant, and could still play in the EFL at left back in my opinion,” Bartlett said.

“We miss his goals when he doesn’t play in midfield but he’s chipped in with goals and assists from left-back and is also very solid and experienced.”

Ahead of tonight’s game with Clevedon, Bartlett has praised his side’s performance throughout pre-season so far.

“I’m happy with them, the players have been excellent and performed well in the previous two games,” he said.

“I thought we were a bit slow to sort out one or two problems at Frome so we will address that.

“It’s a pre-season game so we can’t read anything into any of the games really because we are trying new things, getting people the right number of minutes and at the moment are bouncing between three games without training in between.

“After Clevedon we will review the Cardiff, Frome and Clevedon games together and re-set ready for Bristol City on Saturday.”