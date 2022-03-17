Bartlett: Previous result has 'no bearing' on Weston clash at Farnborough

Manager Scott Bartlett, left, thanks the supporters who travelled to Surrey to watch Weston AFC take on Metropolitan Police last Saturday. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC’s previous encounter with Farnborough will have “no bearing” on Saturday's clash at the Easy As HGV Stadium in the Southern Premier South says manager Scott Bartlett.

The previous meeting ended in a 2-2 draw at The Optima Stadium in January.

Mitchell Parker opened the scoring but goals from Dayle Grubb and Keiran Thomas looked to have given Weston all three points.

However, Michael Elias-Fernandes scored in the 95th minute to give both sides a share of the spoils.

“We should have won that game shouldn’t we? That was one that is a little bit frustrating but there you go,” Bartlett told the club's video channel after Weston’s 1-1 draw at Chesham United on Tuesday.

“They are where they are because they have kept going and kept going and kept going and in the end they got their draw. It has happened to us this season.

“I don’t look back at the other games and that will have no bearing on Saturday. Saturday will be all about how we prepare, recover, train and get to Farnborough with a clean bill of health ready to go.”

The Seagulls saw their 13-game unbeaten run come to an end on Saturday after a 3-0 loss at Metropolitan Police with goals from Oliver Knight, Kane Ferdinand and Bernard Tanner.

They battled to a hard-earned 1-1 draw at play-off rivals Chesham on Tuesday, as Ellis Watts opened the scoring with his first goal after signing on loan from Aldershot Town before Bradley Clayton levelled.

And Bartlett said he was pleased, saying there was nothing more his players could have given him in the last three days.

“I didn’t think there was anything to bounce back from,” he said.

“It was a bit of an odd game Saturday. I thought we actually played well but when you take this game, an isolated game, it’s always a difficult place to come.

“We travelled a long way Saturday, the boys will have been at work, we travelled a long way. I thought our energy levels were incredible.

“They always give me everything and I can’t ask any more than that. We were dogged and resilient in the first half and I thought we were excellent in the second half.

“This is a really good point. The lads can get a little bit disappointed but sometimes we have to look at the bigger picture.

“It’s a really, really good point on the road and we will get ready for Farnborough on Saturday which is a fantastic opportunity. What a game, these are the games we want to be involved in.”