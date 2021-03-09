Former Weston defender Price in South West Seagulls Q&A

Published: 5:00 PM March 9, 2021

Jamie Price has taken part in a Question & Answer session on Twitter with South West Seagulls, where he talks his about his time with Weston.

The 30-year-old right-back signed for the Seagulls in 2010 from Worcester City and would go onto feature heavily during Craig Laird’s reign as manager, where he picked up back-to-back Somerset Premier Cups, before leaving in the summer of 2013, after 103 games and 10 goals, to join hometown team Taunton Town.

He captained the Peacocks during the 2015-16 campaign before joining bitter rivals Tiverton Town that summer, where he played for three seasons, including picking up promotion to the Southern League Premier Division in 2017 before he returned to The Peacocks in 2019.

Jamie Price with Dayle Grubb, who he called the "best footballer" he has ever played with at Weston. - Credit: Archant

Q: Who was the best player you’ve played with at Weston?

A: I was lucky enough to have played with some great players, such as Lloyd Irish who I still think is the best goalkeeper I’ve seen in Non-League and Sahr Kabba on his day was unplayable but the actual best footballer I played with at Weston was Dayle Grubb. He came into side at 17 and was winning games on his own. If he had been picked up earlier, I think he would've played even higher in the pro game than he did.

Q: Who was the most underrated player you played with at Weston?

A: By a mile Brett Trowbridge. I played with him at Bridgwater where he was nice on the ball but lightweight, then when he signed for Weston he was a different player, even better on the ball. He could link up all our attacks playing as an attacking midfielder or could break up play as a holding centre midfielder. One of my favourite players to play with.

Q: What was the best game you played in for Weston?

A: We had some brilliant games in the years I was there winning away at St Albans in the last minute, the cup finals we won. Beating top of the league 7-0 (against Bromley) but when we won away at Gloucester in the FA Cup that my favourite.

Q: Who was hard as nails for Weston?

A: Kane Ingram definitely, I thought he was the hardest. We didn’t really have any players like that, I had a few lads who liked a tackle but Lairdy’s style was making sure he had ball players in every position not a team that was going to beat up teams.

Q: Who had the worst match-day clobber at Weston?

A: We had a few with bad clobber. Ben Kirk used to wear his grandad’s clobber, Craig Laird used to get dressed in the dark and that trait was obviously passed down to his son Jamie as his gear was awful too. But the worst was Lloyd Irish, where he got his clobber from I’ll never know. In the last 10 years I’ve known him I’ve never seen him look above a two out of 10.

Q: Who was the funniest teammate at Weston?

A: We had some great characters. Kane Ingram was one in a million. Naby Diallo I’m sure had two different personalities, same as Lloyd Irish both quiet and boring one day then absolutely wild the next. Matt Willis used to chip in with some funny comments and Chas Hemmings. Stearny (Ross Stearn), Jack Cannon all had a funny side to them too. I didn’t really have one funniest lad, so many real good lads.

Jamie Price made 103 appearances for Weston, scoring 10 goals, before leaving for Taunton Town in the summer of 2013. - Credit: David Kenneford

Q: Who was your footballing hero?

A: Steven Gerrard. I don’t support Liverpool, so I’m not biased but in my opinion the greatest centre midfielder in my lifetime. He could do everything and the biggest game player ever. I lost count how many times in big games he carried an average team to victory.

