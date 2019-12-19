School Sport: Priory pupil has Smart ideas after swimming success

Amelia Smart with Neville Coles, executive principal of The Priory Learning Trust Archant

Priory Community School Academy pupil Amelia Smart won an incredible 11 swimming medals in one day recently.

Year seven pupil Smart claimed four golds, in the 100m butterfly among others, as well as four silver and three bronze medals.

And the youngster, who also enjoys dance, gym work and other clubs, has set her sights on getting to the very top.

She said: "I want to get to the Olympics and internationals and become an Olympic swimmer. I have been inspired by Michael Phelps.

"It was very hard to win the medals. I came away with four gold, four silvers and three bronze."

Principal Angelos Markoutsas added: "This is a fabulous performance and Amelia clearly has a wonderful future in swimming ahead of her."

Executive Principal of The Priory Learning Trust Neville Coles said: "Well done to Amelia. We are passionate about sports, physical exercise and going for your dreams."