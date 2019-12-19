School Sport: Priory pupil White wants basketball success
Priory Community School Academy pupil Josh White is hoping to become a star in basketball.
The 12-year-old stands five foot seven inches tall and is practising before and after school, as well as during lunch breaks.
White has been joined by up to 60 fellow pupils in the school's after-school club and also plays for North Somerset Stars.
He said: "Since I joined Priory my basketball skills have improved - this is because of period six basketball clubs on a Monday and Friday, and having the chance to play on the school basketball courts at break and lunch.
"I think it is great that basketball is so popular at PCSA."
Principal Angelos Markoutsas added: "We place a big emphasis on sport at our school and it is clear that basketball is thriving. We wish Josh and all the other students the very best in their ambitions and we will encourage them all we can."