Priory Tennis Club serve up offerings for juniors and adults

Lee Power

Published: 2:11 PM August 9, 2021   
Simon Holloway is a coach and chairman of Priory Tennis Club in Weston

Simon Holloway is a coach and chairman of Priory Tennis Club in Weston - Credit: Simon Holloway

Weston's Priory Tennis Club is looking to get more people involved in the sport - young and old.

A summer camp for junior players is being held next week (August 16-20) for children aged between four and 11.

There will be coaching, games, prizes and plenty of fun from 11am until 3pm each day at Priory Community School in Worle, with more details available from Simon Holloway on 07986 274393.

The club is also holding touch tennis for adults on Saturday mornings from 11.30am.

You can also email simonholloway55@yahoo.co.uk for more details on all events at the club or visit the website priorytennisclub.co.uk.


Somerset News

