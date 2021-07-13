Churchill get better of Burnham in Stephenson Memorial Cup
Churchill secured a narrow win over Burnham-on-Sea in the second semi-final of the Proper Job Midweek League's Stephenson Memorial Cup.
On a wicket favouring the bowlers, only Brad House (19), Robbie Driver (15) and J Lovell (18) reached double figures as Burnham's total of 83.
George Braefield bowled three maidens on his way to a 3-7 haul, as Mike Pye took 3-10 and Finlay Ball nabbed 2-2.
Churchill made a confident start in reply, with Ben Corfield scoring 26, but the introduction of Jake Haywood saw them collapse to 52-6 and left the game in the balance.
Braefield followed up his excellent bowling spell with an unbeaten 26 to steer Churchill to a last-over victory and claim the Sedgemoor Caravans man of the match award, as Haywood finished with 5-21 in a losing cause.
Weston got the better of Presidents in Division One, after Jack Trego (20) and Kruz Belcher (25) laid a solid platform.
Both fell to Cook (5-19), but Ryan Davies hit an unbeaten 74 to help Weston post 153-7.
Kevin Crockett (26) gave the Presidents early momentum, before Jack Luff took centre stage, hitting six sixes and 10 fours in a superb unbeaten 96.
Luff's efforts proved in vain, though, as his side came up six runs short of their target, with Tahmid Ahmed (2-12) the pick of Weston's bowling attack.
Latest standings - Division One: Burnham 6 matches 140 points; Weston 5-113; Lympsham Allsorts 6-112; Huntspill & District 5-104; Presidents 5-90; Winscombe 4-74; Shaftesbury Road 3-71.
Division Two: Churchill 4-105; Cheddar 4-89; East Huntspill 4-85; Allerton 4-74; Cleeve Ducks 5-70; Mark 4-54; Wedmore 3-43.