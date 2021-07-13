News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Churchill get better of Burnham in Stephenson Memorial Cup

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM July 13, 2021   
George Braefield was the Sedgemoor Caravans man of the match in Churchill's win over Burnham

George Braefield was the Sedgemoor Caravans man of the match in Churchill's win over Burnham - Credit: Tony James

Churchill secured a narrow win over Burnham-on-Sea in the second semi-final of the Proper Job Midweek League's Stephenson Memorial Cup.

On a wicket favouring the bowlers, only Brad House (19), Robbie Driver (15) and J Lovell (18) reached double figures as Burnham's total of 83.

George Braefield bowled three maidens on his way to a 3-7 haul, as Mike Pye took 3-10 and Finlay Ball nabbed 2-2.

Churchill made a confident start in reply, with Ben Corfield scoring 26, but the introduction of Jake Haywood saw them collapse to 52-6 and left the game in the balance.

Braefield followed up his excellent bowling spell with an unbeaten 26 to steer Churchill to a last-over victory and claim the Sedgemoor Caravans man of the match award, as Haywood finished with 5-21 in a losing cause.

Burnham's Brad House (right) presents the match ball to Churchill's Mike Pye

Burnham's Brad House (right) presents the match ball to Churchill's Mike Pye - Credit: Tony James

You may also want to watch:

Weston got the better of Presidents in Division One, after Jack Trego (20) and Kruz Belcher (25) laid a solid platform.

Both fell to Cook (5-19), but Ryan Davies hit an unbeaten 74 to help Weston post 153-7.

Most Read

  1. 1 PICTURES: How Euro 2020 brought Weston together
  2. 2 Third planning application for 60 homes in village refused
  3. 3 Man pushes woman to the ground in A38 assault
  1. 4 Sharp rise in Covid cases caused by Delta variant in North Somerset
  2. 5 Police appeal after criminal damage in Weston town centre
  3. 6 Bid for £15million to transform flagship sites in Weston
  4. 7 Town centre pub reopens with revamped menu and live music offerings
  5. 8 Various year groups isolating following rising Covid cases at school
  6. 9 Woman dies at shopping centre near Weston
  7. 10 Trips to Steep Holm Island to restart next week

Kevin Crockett (26) gave the Presidents early momentum, before Jack Luff took centre stage, hitting six sixes and 10 fours in a superb unbeaten 96.

Luff's efforts proved in vain, though, as his side came up six runs short of their target, with Tahmid Ahmed (2-12) the pick of Weston's bowling attack.

Latest standings - Division One: Burnham 6 matches 140 points; Weston 5-113; Lympsham Allsorts 6-112; Huntspill & District 5-104; Presidents 5-90; Winscombe 4-74; Shaftesbury Road 3-71.

Division Two: Churchill 4-105; Cheddar 4-89; East Huntspill 4-85; Allerton 4-74; Cleeve Ducks 5-70; Mark 4-54; Wedmore 3-43.


Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of the proposed Burger Kind drive-thru.

Could former restaurant become drive-thru burger facility?

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Somewhere To Go shop

Charity shop opens in Weston to help homeless

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Balloon launch at Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport

Mass balloon launch across North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Steven Paul Craig, aged 57, of Brailsford Crescent in York, has been charged with murdering Jacqueline Kirk. 

Avon and Somerset Police

Teenagers arrested after police find knives and cannabis in Worle

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus