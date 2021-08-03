News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Churchill tame Cleeve Ducks in Proper Job Midweek League

Lee Power

Published: 2:42 PM August 3, 2021   
Churchill's Dom Bush receives the Sedgemoor Caravans man of the match award from Malc Smith

Churchill's Dom Bush receives the Sedgemoor Caravans man of the match award from Malc Smith

Churchill were convincing winners over Cleeve Ducks in their latest Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League Division Two outing.

Their batsmen enjoyed themselves against an inexperienced Ducks attack, with Michael Pye (31), Harry Fear (43 not out) and Sedgemoor Caravans man of the match Dominic Bush (57 not out) lifting them to 164-3.

Ducks struggled for any fluency in reply and were eventually dismissed for just 79.

Mike Pye presents the match ball to Malc Smith

Mike Pye presents the match ball to Malc Smith

Cheddar came out on top against East Huntspill in the other match played.

Nick Hitchcott and Ryan Llewellyn got them off to a steady start, before Adam Lee claimed three quick wickets.

You may also want to watch:

Scott Harris then suffered a rare failure as he was bowled for 14 by Curtis Morris and Ardash Sudarsanan nabbed two wickets before Jimmy Clark and Will Creaser began to stabilise the innings.

Clarke made 18, while Creaser was unbeaten on 47 as Cheddar closed on 146-8.

And that proved more than enough as Max Marshall bowled five Huntspill batsmen in reply, conceding just 12 runs, to put them on the back foot.

Lee followed his 3-33 haul with a top score of 25, but his side were all out for 102.

