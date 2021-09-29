Purchase leads the way in Sensas Commercial House League Match

Published: 9:48 AM September 29, 2021

Paul Purchase finished in first place in the third round of The Sensas Commercial House League at Huntspill, after the venue was moved from Kings Sedgemoor Drain due to duck week.

The river was clear with bright conditions and Purchase, of M & N Electrical, hauled in 101 lbs to pick up the win last Sunday.

Drawn at peg C1 at puriton, he caught 26 bream of the straight lead at 20 metres out over loose-feed castors.

Rich Lacey, of Mosella Bathampton A, finished in second place, was next to Purchase on peg C2 and caught 23 bream on worm and castors, alternating between the feeder and straight lead and weighed 86 lbs 2 ozs

Andy Pritchard, of Mosella Bathampton B, picked up third place with 55 lbs 11 ozs and was on peg C3 where he caught 14 bream on the feeder across on dead red maggot.

Derek Cole, (Mosella Bathampton B), 31 lbs 15 ozs, Gary Webber, (Preston Innovations Thatchers), 27 lbs 2 oz and Paul Issacs (Preston Innovations Thatchers) 10 lbs 15 ozs rounded of the top six.