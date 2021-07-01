Q&A with Aaron Sidwell on Liam Shepherd charity match

Published: 10:30 AM July 1, 2021

Aaron Sidwell will be one of 20 players to play at Weston AFC's The Optima Stadium in memory of Liam Shepherd for Winston's Wish. - Credit: PA

A magical line-up of top TV and social media stars will be taking part in a charity football match to support charity Winston's Wish - in memory of Liam Shepherd - at Weston AFC’s The Optima Stadium on Sunday.

Shepherd sadly died in his sleep in March at the age of 11 and 20 players have confirmed to take part and hone their football skills against each other including actor Aaron Sidwell.

In a exclusive interview Sidwell shares with the Weston Mercury how much he is looking forward to Sunday’s game, keeping Liam’s memory alive and playing in honour of his family.

Q: Why did you choose acting as a career?

A: It was genuinely that or football and I was a better actor than a footballer.

Q: What has been some highlights in your acting career?

A: I loved playing Henry V. That was really cool.

Q: Tell me something about yourself that people don’t know about you?

A: I constantly get stick for wearing really short football shorts.

Q: What position do you play and do you enjoy playing football?

A: I’ve played a lot at right-back but I play on the right or left-wing mainly.

Q: How did you get involved with this charity?

A: Through Sellebrity. They do some amazing work all over the country.

Q: How did you get involved to play in this charity game?

A: We, as a group, Sellebrity, have been playing for a few years now.

Q: Tell me more about the charity and why is it important to you?

A: When Kevin, the organiser, told me about what happened to Liam at such a young age then I didn’t hesitate to play in the game in his memory and we hope to make his family proud.

Q: I have read you have played a lot of football, what are your memorable moments playing the game and what does it mean to play for this charity?

A: For me I loved playing as a kid. It was something that I shared with my Dad and it means a lot to me for that reason. Now, I love pushing myself physically and aim to be fitter in my 30s than I was in my 20s.

Q: How excited are you to play with a range of talented individuals on Sunday?

A: I love playing, it means a lot to me. Hopefully we can have a good game on the day with lots of highlight moments.

Q: How much are you looking forward to the charity game?

A: These games are always great fun, packed with action and quality. I’m really excited that we can bring this to Weston.

Q: Why is this so important and how great is it to be part of this special, yet sad, occasion?

A: As we saw recently with Christian Eriksen, life is incredibly precious and I think it’s important that we can all celebrate the life and memory of Liam for his family.

For tickets to the game, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wsmafc/520410.

For help coping with grief or a recent bereavement, visit www.childbereavementuk.org/managing-a-sudden-death.