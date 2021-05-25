Raddy's unveil Paolo Radmilovic mural painted by artist Martin Darcy

Published: 1:00 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 3:24 PM May 25, 2021

Martin Darcy completed the mural of Paolo Radmilovic in two weeks for café Raddy's. - Credit: Martin D'Arcy

A café in Weston has paid homage to their sporting hero by unveiling a mural in his honour.

The mural, painted by local artist Martin D'Arcy, is displayed in Raddy's, named after four-time Olympic gold medalist Paolo Radmilovic.

The mural took two weeks to paint and Darcy said he needed to pay tribute to Radmilovic, who was born in Cardiff before moving to Weston in 1904 and won his first two Olympic gold medals four years later in London in Swimming and Water Polo.

He went on to pick up two more golds in Water Polo in Stockholm and Antwerp.

"We needed to put something on the wall so when people came in the summer, and holidaymakers, they could actually find out some information on him," said D'Arcy.

"We get a lot of Welsh visitors in this town and he was born in Cardiff. It’s a nice thing to remind people, a great conversation piece as well. If you come into Raddy’s for something to eat, people do ask can I have a conversation about the guy?

"I think it’s really nice to pay a tribute. A great guy, water polo player, Olympic diver, swimmer, for Weston and he needs to be remembered."

Raddy's owner Simon Channing holding a picture of Paolo Radmilovic outside the Café. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cafe owner Simon Channing echoed D'Arcy's thoughts and with the Olympics coming up it is the perfect time to unveil it.

Channing took over the café in 2016 and said it was important to keep the name Raddy's as a reminder of his successes and for his association with the town.

"When we took over five years ago we just felt it was a good thing to keep that theme going," he said.

"We could have quite easily changed that name but we just wanted to keep it because we understood that Raddy meant something to the people that previously owned the place, to the people who had visited Raddy’s over the year and for us it’s a talking point customers are interested.

"The memorial we have done on the wall is almost like a hologram it’s so spooky that Martin has called it the ghost of Raddy.

"We have a lot of people come in and sit and watch the Olympics, we show it on the screen.

"We had people come in 2016 and watch all sorts, curling, show jumping, the normal events like sprinting and long distance running.

"It’s just good history for the town. There’s not many celebrities you hear about in the town.

"You have got John Cleese and obviously the sadness of Jill Dando, but we haven’t had millions of people from Weston that are quite famous. Raddy is a four-gold Olympian and it’s a nice story to tell."