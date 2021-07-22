Jake Randall's 92 not out leads Huntspill & District to victory over Weston

Published: 1:00 PM July 22, 2021

Sedgemoor Caravans managing director Shaughnessy Abrahams (right) presenting the Man of the Match to Lympsham Allsorts' Alex Howman. - Credit: Tony James

Huntspill & District came out on top against Weston in a high scoring affair in the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League.

John Davidson got Weston's innings off to a good start, scoring 46 in an opening partnership of 67, before Georgia Tulip gave a brief glimpse of her batting prowess, as she scored 12.

Andy Fear continued to score freely, as Matt Knight contributed an unbeaten 24 not out, and finished on 95 not out to boost the final total to 184-2.

Thomas Greenway took (1-25) and Nick Jones (1-35) took the only Weston wickets to fall.

Sam Lillycrop led the reply with 45 in a first wicket stand of 99 with Jake Randall before being dismissed by Ryan Davies, who would finish with 3-28 after claiming two more wickets.

Wayne Hand then contributed an undefeated 30 as Randall led his side home with 92 not out.

Sedgemoor Caravans managing director Shaughnessy Abrahams (right) presenting the match ball to Shaftesbury Road's chairman Jack Williams (left). - Credit: Tony James

In the match between Lympsham Allsorts and Shaftesbury Road, Alex Howman provided the early impetus to the Allsorts innings and was well supported by Jamie Howson.

Both scored 58 and with contributions from the lower order a score of 180-6 was posted.

Shaftesbury Road's reply suffered an early blow with the loss of Irwell Thomas and they never really recovered due to a disciplined bowling effort and petered out on 104-9 with Will Conway claiming 3-10.

Howman was named Sedgemoor Caravans man of the match.

In Division Two, Cheddar's Rob Hathaway top scored with 34 before Jacob Maclaren with (32 not out) and Liam Jones (20) took the total to 128-5 against Allerton, as Nick Whittaker took 2-24.

Roger Duckett made 21 in reply, but Allerton's innings was dominated by Andy Cook, who scored 68 not out to lead his side to a five-wicket as Liam Jones took 2-11.

Allerton's second game of the week saw them indulge in some serious leather chasing as East Huntspill amassed 218-3 with Nigel Hodge making 70 and Curtis Morris 83, as Will Ollershaw took 2-30.

Nick Ollershaw added 22 and Roger Duckett 24, before 49 from Dave Radford enabled Allerton to finish on 150-5 and claim maximum batting points.

M Smith (19) was the only Cleeve Ducks batsman to master Mark's bowling attack as they were dismissed for 64 with Ben John claiming 3-16.

Dave Havinden took two Mark wickets for 19, but an unbeaten 32 from Ollie Taylor ensured a six-wicket win.

*All are welcome to attend the Sedgemoor Caravans match of the week between East Hunstpill and Mark tonight (Thursday, 6pm), where the bar will be open.