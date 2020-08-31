Advanced search

Somerset Rebels end rerun series with Poole Pirates clash

PUBLISHED: 12:30 31 August 2020

Jason Doyle and Jack Holder on their way to a one-two in the 15th heat of ther Somerset Rebels in the home success over Poole Pirates. Picture COLIN BURNETT

Jason Doyle and Jack Holder on their way to a one-two in the 15th heat of ther Somerset Rebels in the home success over Poole Pirates. Picture COLIN BURNETT

Somerset Speedway will complete their look back at past meetings with the 20th online stream on Tuesday (September 1).

Having started the series on April 14, the final meeting to be shown will be the 2018 Premiership clash with neighbours Poole.

The Rebels, featuring Jason Doyle, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Claus Vissing, Richard Lawson, Jack Holder, Jake Allen and Nico Covatti, were seeking a sixth home win of the season against a Pirates side sitting bottom of the table.

And a tense encounter saw the outcome always in doubt, with ReRun Productions and Speedway Portal providing the action, accessed via the Rebels website, from 7.30pm.

Co-promoter and team manager Garry May has been a devoted advocate of the video replays being shown while the 2020 season has been on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And he acknowledged the hard work of those involved, saying: “I would like to sincerely thank Steve Girdwood of ReRun Productions and the extremely hard working Andy Hague of Speedway Portal for all their efforts and contributions in making these screenings.

“Also to Dave Thompson for his research in selecting a number of the meetings and to the supporters too who contacted us with their choices.

“It has been really good to turn the clocks back on Tuesday evenings and we are going out on a real high with this Poole match. It is not quite the same as watching live speedway at the track but with all that is going on in the world today with Covid-19 restrictions it is certainly been a great way of getting a speedway fix!”

