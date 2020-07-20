Speedway: Devils clash features in latest Rebels rerun

Rasmus Jensen in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett) cbmxi.co.uk

Somerset Rebels staged a Premier League match against Plymouth Devils six years ago this week, which will feature in their latest Premiere stream on Tuesday July 21.

Sandwiched between away matches at Ipswich and the return fixture at Plymouth, they took on a Devon side that included future Rebel Rasmus Jensen, with the Dane joining Somerset the following season.

Plymouth also tracked Czech international Zdenek Simota in a team that was somewhat different to the one that had visited earlier that season in a League Cup fixture.

Also appearing for this league contest were Ben Barker and Kyle Newman, both of whom had been on duty for their senior sides for that league cup match, and they were complemented by James Wright and James Shanes.

National League stand-in Dan Halsey completed the Devils line-up, drafted in to cover for their latest signing Josef Franc who was away on domestic duties in the Czech Republic.

With the backdrop of clear blue sky and soaring July temperatures the full-strength Somerset team were smarting from a heavy defeat the previous evening at Ipswich and manager Garry May recalled: “I wanted a big performance from the boys after the result at Ipswich and I remember that we had to show a lot of character on the night.

“It was a good meeting and it will be nice to sit back and watch it all over again without the pressures of being in the pits but getting the flavour of all the action.”

To relive the action, fans can access the Premiere stream at 7.30pm on Tuesday courtesy of ReRun Productions and Speedway Portal from the Rebels’ website www.somerset-speedway.com.

